I Finally Watched Freakier Friday And I Love One Big Change Made To Jamie Lee Curtis' Character

Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long and wildly successful career, including her Oscar-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Many of us consider Freaky Friday to be one of JLC's best movies, thanks to her truly hilarious dual performance. That's why fans were so hyped about the sequel, Freakier Friday, which recently became available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. I finally got to catch the nostalgic comedy, and I loved one big chance to Curtis' character Tess.

CinemaBlend's Freakier Friday review praised how fun the sequel is, and I definitely agree. I was thrilled to see Curtis and Lohan back together, and the pair of stars look like they thoroughly enjoyed the silly shoot of Nisha Ganatra's movie. The legendary scream queen crushed it playing a British teenager, but I'm glad they let Curtis show off her comedic chops before the body swap even happened.

Freakier Friday Let Jamie Lee Curtis Be Funny From The Jump

In the original Freaky Friday, Tess has to be the rule-following parent who is struggling to parent her rebellious daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan). This meant that she largely played the straight man prior to switching places. That's when Jamie Lee Curtis' iconic moments began, starting with her horrified reaction when looking in the mirror and calling herself "like the Crypt Keeper."

But for Freakier Friday, Tess is shown to be much more quirky at this point in her life. Whether she's giggling with her granddaughter Harper, sneaking handfuls of chocolate chips out of a flax seed container, or complaining that spending time with her is a "punishment" that Anna uses on her daughter, Curtis was able to bring the funny from the moment she entered the long-awaited sequel.

Obviously things go to another level once the body swap happens and Jamie Lee Curtis starts playing Sophia Hammons' Lilly for the majority of Freakier Friday. To no surprise, she's utterly hilarious as the English teen, constantly throwing shade and bringing a ton of physical comedy and pratfalls to the sequel. Seriously, I could watch her in this type of role forever. Let's just hope that a Freakiest Friday happens sometime in the future. Hey, a guy can dream!

Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror legend, and also has a reputation for being a fiercely emotional dramatic actress. Just look at her Emmy-winning performance as Donna Berzatto in The Bear (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). But I've always loved her comedic side as well, including projects like Christmas with the Kranks, Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens and Knives Out. The Freaky Friday movies have let her be as silly as she wants, and it's just one of many reasons why I adore the Halloween icon.

Freakier Friday is streaming now on Disney+ as part of the 2025 movie release list. Jamie Lee Curtis is on a serious roll lately, and I hope we get see more comedies from the multifaceted actress.