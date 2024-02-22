'Dune: Part Two' Interviews With Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh And More
The cast of 'Dune: Part Two' is here to chat about Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated sequel.
Join the cast of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ including (Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Josh Brolin), as well as visionary writer/director Denis Villeneuve, as they sit down with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell to talk all things ‘Dune.’ Watch as the cast discusses shooting on-site in Jordan, the evolution of Timothée Chalamet as an actor, borrowing motorcycles from Jason Momoa, and of course, bathing with The Baron.
Video Chapters:
0:00 - The Magic Of The Baron’s Tub In ‘Dune’
3:30 - The Difficulty Of Shooting In The Sand
5:33 - The Evolution Of Timothée Chalamet From ‘Dune’ To ‘Dune: Part Two’
7:15 - The Evolution Of Denis Villeneuve According To Dave Bautista And Stellan Skarsgård
9:35 - Timothée Chalamet On Shooting ‘Dune: Part Two’ Without Oscar Isaac
10:55 - Dave Bautista And Josh Brolin On Their Big Final Fight
11:15 - Josh Brolin Borrows Jason Momoa’s Motorcycles
11:50 - The Shockingly Present Themes Of Dune, According To The Cast
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
