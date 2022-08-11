'Dungeons & Dragons' Comic-Con Interviews With Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez And More!
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell published
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast from "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" From San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and producer Jeremy Latchman talk about “Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves“ and its surprisingly funny script, debuting the trailer in San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, nailing a tone fans will love and more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:22 - Regé-Jean Page And Castmates On The Heart And Humor Infused In The Film
- 01:34 - Michelle Rodriguez On The ‘Love’ For The D&D Franchise Put Into The Making Of The Film
- 02:52 - Chris Pine & Hugh Grant Talk Playing The D&D Role Playing Game
- 03:10 - Regé-Jean Page On Improvisation's Central Role On Set
- 03:31 - Producer Jeremy Latcham On Nailing The Tone Of The Film
- 03:58 - Michelle Rodriguez Talks ‘Resident Evil’ 20 Years Later
- 04:41 - Producer Jeremy Latcham On The Hall H Experience At San Diego Comic-Con
- 06:02 - Producer Jeremy Latcham On Creating A Trailer That Will Capture An Audience & Delivering On That Promise list
