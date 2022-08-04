'Easter Sunday' Video Interviews with Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang and More

The cast of Easter Sunday including Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Lydia Gaston, and Director Jay Chandrasekhar joined CinemaBlend to discuss their upcoming family comedy. Watch as they discuss how Steven Spielberg’s helped the film get made, Filipino food and heritage, how Easter Sunday will open the door to other communities and much more!

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:24 Jo Koy shares his reaction to Steven Spielberg’s interest in his story

0:50 Jay Chandrasekhar shares why he wanted to collaborate with Jo Koy

1:46 Jimmy O. Yang explains how he got involved on Easter Sunday as an Executive Producer

2:24 Tia Carrere and Lydia Gaston express their joy for Jo Koy and the film

3:05 Jo Koy reflects on the challenges of growing up Mixed Race

3:57 Tia Carrere talks about playing a Filipino for the first time after 40 years in the business

4:32 Jimmy O. Yang on food’s power to bring people together, tries pancit palabok for the first time!

5:35 The cast on what they learned from the strong Filipina women in their lives

7:50 The cast of Easter Sunday reflects on why representation is important, and how hard we’ve worked to get where we are now

10:04 Jo Koy shares a message of support to Filipinos at home and abroad