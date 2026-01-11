I Just Learned How Sydney Sweeney And The Housemaid Crew Ended Up On Family Feud, And I’m Still Amazed It Actually Happened
Survey says...
In both The Housemaid book by Freida McFadden and the movie, which is still doing great at the box office a month into its release, there’s a notable tie to Family Feud. So, it was a stroke of genius marketing for Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and director Paul Feig to turn up on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud recently. But how did they make that happen?
The Housemaid’s key talent competed in a game of Celebrity Family Feud on December 4 against a slew of stars from The Real Housewives. Director Paul Feig told Variety that when they were filming the Family Feud scene on set, this happened:
There are quite a few changes between The Housemaid book and movie, not unlike most book adaptations, but the Family Feud of it all remained the same. One night, Millie (played by Sweeney) can’t sleep at the residence where she’s a live-in housemaid, and she heads downstairs to watch the game show to relax, and the wife of her employer, Andrew (Sklenar), ends up sitting down and watching it with her. It’s a moment of great tension since she’s scantily dressed, and worried about what Nina might think if she’s caught.
The cast being on Family Feud is such a nod to the film I'm not getting over anytime soon. They did that!
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like Celebrity Family Feud and other network game shows. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with a Hulu subscription starting from $9.99 a month.
It’s not surprising that Sweeney might have the idea, given how many brand deals and such she’s been part of. The actress knows how to market something! The appearance was reportedly a smashing success, too, given it earned 1.5 million video views within the linear window. Lionsgate film group chair Adam Fogelson also said this about The Housemaid cast ending up on Celebrity Family Feud:
In the episode, The Housemaid crew even made a killing against The Real Housewives. Check out this clip from the episode:
While usual Family Feud episodes have the team members winning cash, the celebrity version has each team competing to give to the charity of their choice, which, in The Housemaid’s case, was for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The team ended up winning $50,000 for the nonprofit healthcare system and had fun doing so.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Housemaid movie has made $135.8 million worldwide as well, and we get why, given how fun it is to see the thriller with an audience. It was reported this week that Lionsgate has already greenlit a sequel after those involved shared they were “ready” to make it happen. I love that The Housemaid did this bit because not only is it a blast to watch, it's for a great cause.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.