'I Skipped Outta There': Simu Liu And Cristin Milioti Get To Show Off Their Singing Chops For New Netflix Movie, And They Crush It

There’s an original Netflix animated movie that’s new on streaming this weekend, and it involves an unexpected team up between Simu Liu and Cristin Milioti. The actors known for their comic book projects play the characters of Dad and Mom in In Your Dreams, which follows siblings who uncover a secret dream world. CinemaBlend talked to the actors about working together to not only voice the characters, but provide vocals for the animated movie’s original tunes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Simu Liu And Cristin Milioti Get To Sing In Netflix's In Your Dreams

When I spoke to the pair of actors at Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Cristin Milioti shared that she absolutely loved lending vocals to her character of Mom. In her words:

It was my favorite day. And I had a great time making this film, but like, I remember walking away from singing to Simu’s vocals that he had already laid down, and just getting to harmonize and be in a booth all day and sing it over and over and over. I just, I loved it. I skipped outta there.

Milioti has been in all sorts of great movies and TV shows in recent years, but perhaps she’s best known for her award-winning role in The Penguin . Not enough people know that she is an accomplished singer in her own right, who was in the Broadway version of Once and has also released her own solo music. It sounds like it was a dream come true in of itself to provide vocals to an animated character, and when you see the latest of the 2025 Netflix releases , you’ll see how much she crushed it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

But, It's Pretty Wild They Never Actually Recorded Together

Milioti and Liu get to sing together for In Your Dreams, but they never actually got to do so in the same room, as they told us. Cristin Milioti also mentioned:

I would sometimes like to do scenes with stuff [Simu had] laid down. But then I'd come back a couple months later and they'd change the scene entirely. Yeah. And then it was just me and Alex Woo. And so it kind of gets all jumbled.

Simu Liu is more known for his upcoming superhero movies than being a singer, but he has shown off his pipes before. The actor was on the show That’s My Jam where he performed an amazing version of “In Da Club,” and he’s done all sorts of other little things that shows he can sing. As the actors let me know, they had actually only just met, and would often read alongside writer/director Alex Woo in the recording booth. As Liu said:

Alex read for you a lot. A lot. I gotta say he was a really whiny wife. He made a lot of choices for you that he was like,’Michael, time to face reality.’ I don’t know if Cristin would do it that way.

It’s certainly common these days for actors to record lines for animated movies without ever meeting their costars, and In Your Dreams was a project Simu Liu and Crisin Milioti were part of for years before its release. You can listen for the actors in In Your Dreams when it arrives for those with a Netflix subscription this Friday, November 14. Until then, check out the In Your Dreams trailer .