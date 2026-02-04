After Landman's Finale Made Ratings History, Ali Larter Told Me What 'Nobody Expected' From Season 2

Landman Season 2 wrapped on Paramount+ early in the 2026 TV schedule, months after earning an early renewal for Season 3 on the heels of history-making viewership for the premiere. Now, in the wake of the second season finale, Ali Larter spoke with CinemaBlend about the drama making history yet again for the streamer before the final credits rolled.

The Season 2 finale released for viewers with a Paramount+ subscription on January 18, and just a few days later came the news that the episode delivered the largest audience ever for an original series finale on Paramount+ (per The Wrap). The finale accumulated 14.8 million global views over the first two days available streaming, according to Paramount Global internal data. If that's not enough, the audience size for the Season 2 ender was up a whopping 70% from the Season 1 finale.

I spoke with Ali Larter at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, where the Varsity Blues alum was honored with the Distinguished Performance Award. She opened up about the incredible ratings to end Season 2 as well as the early renewal, saying:

It's just incredible. I mean, none of us expected it. I think that we were so excited that the second season was received so well. But then the fact that the finale got those numbers, nobody expected that. It's just been like wonderful surprises.

While Taylor Sheridan shows tend to have better odds than most of winning a sizable streaming audience, even Ali Larter admitted that "none of us expected" how much of a hit Landman would be in Season 2. That's saying something, considering the show broke its first record of the season when the premiere scored over 9.2 Million streaming views over its first two days available, with a viewership increase of 262% from the first season premiere.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The totals were enough to make the Season 2 premiere the most-watched premiere for any original series for Paramount. And that was back in November! Not every show manages to avoid a sophomore slump when it comes to attracting an audience, let alone experience a boost anywhere near the numbers for Landman Season 2. Ali Larter was excited about returning to play Angela again for the third season, saying:

We work really hard on our show, and the fact that it's resonating with people and they love it, I mean, that's something that gives me tremendous pride, and I can't wait to get back to Texas with my Landman fam.

It remains to be seen if the entire cast will return for the "Landman fam" in Season 3, but Billy Bob Thornton addressed rumors that he's leaving as Tommy. There was one foreboding line that Tommy dropped in the Season 2 finale, and fans can just hope that Landman will be back before the end of the year. The first two seasons both premiered in November and wrapped in January; perhaps that will be a trend starting with Season 3. At least one famous fan will probably be tuning in, after Martha Stewart told Ali Larter that she's a huge fan.

For now, the wait is on for news from about what's next once they get back to work in Texas. In the meantime, you can always revisit the first two seasons of Landman streaming on Paramount+.