Why The Origin Of School Spirits' Non-Binary Character's Name Is So Meaningful
Let's talk about Quinn.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Spoilers for School Spirits Season 3, Episode 2 are ahead! You can stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription, and once you’re caught up, make sure to catch new episodes every Wednesday.
As Season 3 of School Spirits works to unravel its biggest mystery yet, the focus shifted to Quinn in Episode 2, as they became a suspect among the ghosts. However, during this installment that dropped on the 2026 TV schedule, it’s quickly revealed that Quinn, who is non-binary, was up to nothing nefarious and had simply changed their name after they died. So, with all that in mind, I asked Ci Hang Ma about their character’s name, why they changed it and the meaning behind it.
So, for context, in the episode, the ghosts and Maddie grow suspicious of Quinn in regard to the bus crash, because they couldn’t find their name in the yearbook. However, they later revealed that they couldn’t find the name Quinn, because their name was Jacqueline at the time. They also said they’d missed picture day three years in a row, because they didn’t want their mom to force them to wear a dress. Further explaining all this, Quinn said in the episode:
So, they changed their name upon meeting the ghosts, because they wanted to express their truest self. When I had the chance to interview Ci Hang Ma about their character, I asked about the importance of having a moment to explain why they changed their name. Diving into the meaning behind it, they told me:
It’s clear in this moment of the great Paramount+ show, that it was hard and emotional for Quinn to share their history with their friends. However, it seemed to be a massive weight off their shoulders, too. Speaking to that point, and the bravery their character showed in this moment, Ma said:
Along with being happy for Quinn, Ma also told me why they were so “proud” of them, too. It took a lot of courage for them to do this, especially since it came during a time when their friends were doubting them. To that point, the actor told me:
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
You can stream School Spirits with a Paramount+ subscription. Plans start at $7.99 per month, and you can upgrade to Premium for $12.99 per month.
Thankfully, all their friends supported them fully. And overall, this moment added another great entry to the list of reasons why School Spirits is a great high school drama. In a clear way, Quinn told their friends why they changed their name and how it fits them as a non-binary person.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, moving forward, Quinn will “stand a little taller,” as Ma said. They also explained that as the ghost show goes on, their character will be “more confident and prouder” as they continue to express themselves.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.