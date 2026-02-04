Why The Origin Of School Spirits' Non-Binary Character's Name Is So Meaningful

Let's talk about Quinn.

Spoilers for School Spirits Season 3, Episode 2 are ahead! You can stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription, and once you’re caught up, make sure to catch new episodes every Wednesday.

As Season 3 of School Spirits works to unravel its biggest mystery yet, the focus shifted to Quinn in Episode 2, as they became a suspect among the ghosts. However, during this installment that dropped on the 2026 TV schedule, it’s quickly revealed that Quinn, who is non-binary, was up to nothing nefarious and had simply changed their name after they died. So, with all that in mind, I asked Ci Hang Ma about their character’s name, why they changed it and the meaning behind it.

So, for context, in the episode, the ghosts and Maddie grow suspicious of Quinn in regard to the bus crash, because they couldn’t find their name in the yearbook. However, they later revealed that they couldn’t find the name Quinn, because their name was Jacqueline at the time. They also said they’d missed picture day three years in a row, because they didn’t want their mom to force them to wear a dress. Further explaining all this, Quinn said in the episode:

Starting with my name, she just never got who I was. So when you pulled me out of the band, I took the chance to call myself something else. I said that I’m Quinn, because well, Quinn’s not a she or a he, and it just…it fit. More so than Jacqueline ever did. I never set out to lie to any of you. If anything, I thought I was finally being honest.

So, they changed their name upon meeting the ghosts, because they wanted to express their truest self. When I had the chance to interview Ci Hang Ma about their character, I asked about the importance of having a moment to explain why they changed their name. Diving into the meaning behind it, they told me:

It meant so much. I mean, as an actor, well, I guess everybody's different, but for me as an actor, I mean, it's all about self-expression. That's why I came into this art. So I'm on my own gender journey, and it's similar to Quinn's. And so when I did that monologue, it was very much me telling my truth, and it was easy.

It’s clear in this moment of the great Paramount+ show, that it was hard and emotional for Quinn to share their history with their friends. However, it seemed to be a massive weight off their shoulders, too. Speaking to that point, and the bravery their character showed in this moment, Ma said:

It's the truth, you know what I mean? So it’s meant a lot, and I'm so glad that Quinn is able to come into themselves and be loved by the people that they're showing themselves to.

Along with being happy for Quinn, Ma also told me why they were so “proud” of them, too. It took a lot of courage for them to do this, especially since it came during a time when their friends were doubting them. To that point, the actor told me:

I just want to say also that I'm very proud of Quinn, that, you know, they're willing to do this and show up for themselves, even if it means nobody will be there for them anymore.

Thankfully, all their friends supported them fully. And overall, this moment added another great entry to the list of reasons why School Spirits is a great high school drama. In a clear way, Quinn told their friends why they changed their name and how it fits them as a non-binary person.

Now, moving forward, Quinn will “stand a little taller,” as Ma said. They also explained that as the ghost show goes on, their character will be “more confident and prouder” as they continue to express themselves.

