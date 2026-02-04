Jessica Williams Told Me The Story Behind Filming Gaby And Louis’ Confrontation In Shrinking (And It Involves Brett Goldstein And Ted Lasso)
Let's talk about THAT moment.
Spoilers for Shrinking Season 3, Episode 2 are ahead! You can stream it now with an Apple TV subscription, and then catch new episodes on Wednesdays.
Season 2 of Shrinking saw both Alice (Lukita Maxwell) and Jimmy (Jason Segel) forgive Louis (Brett Goldstein), the man who caused Tia's death. However, we never saw Tia’s best friend, Gaby (Jessica Williams), forgive him. In Season 3, which just began airing on the 2026 TV schedule, though, Williams’ character did get to confront him. So, I asked her about the assertive moment, and she told me the story behind filming it with the Ted Lasso star.
I had been wondering for all of Season 2 how Gaby would feel about Louis, and I was so happy when they finally had a conversation in Season 3. Of course, it wasn’t exactly a nice talk, as Gaby fully called him out over what happened to her best friend and how he's been living since then. However, it was needed. Thinking about all that, and how emotionally taxing it must have been to film, I asked Jessica Williams about working on it with Goldstein. In response, she said:
Obviously, she’s joking here. As Season 3 of Shrinking is coming out, Season 4 of Ted Lasso is in the works, and it's set to premiere this summer. So, it tracks that Goldstein couldn’t stick around as much to play Louis because he’s also reprising his role as Roy Kent.
However, in all seriousness, Williams told me just how involved Goldstein was in this moment and how vital it was for Gaby.
She explained that she could not fathom the idea of her character forgiving him. While Alice and Jimmy could make peace with him, she could “not reconcile it” for Gaby. So, she’d had conversations with co-creator Bill Lawrence about getting a scene between her and Louis that was confrontational.
The Booksmart actress explained that the goal was to actually get this moment in Season 2. However, ultimately, the timing didn’t work out. Williams told me that all that “made sense.” But when Season 3 came around, it was time to bring this interaction back into the conversation. Recalling a talk she had with Lawrence about it, the Emmy-nominated actress said:
Brett Goldstein is so involved in Shrinking. Not only does he play Louis, but he’s also the co-creator of the series and has written a handful of episodes, including this one. So, all around, he felt like the perfect scene partner to support Williams through this emotional moment.
However, he wasn’t the only one on set, obviously, and Williams told me how she and the crew worked together on this scene specifically. Noting how it was different from a typical workday, the actress explained:
It is a very heavy moment in the show, as Gaby does not hold back how hurt she is as she talks to Louis. Speaking about those words, Jessica Williams said it was actually “really easy to memorize” because of how well-written they were.
Overall, this felt like a much-needed moment of confrontation and catharsis for Gaby. It also served as an effective exit for Louis, seeing as Goldstein had to go work on Ted Lasso, according to Williams. Speaking further to the importance of this interaction between the two characters, the actress said:
Truly, this moment was needed for Gaby. While Jimmy and Alice had their moments with Louis last season, she never did. And frankly, she was incapable of having the same kind of relationship with him. So, Jessica Williams made that very clear, and they made it happen.
Now, I’ll be curious to see how this interaction impacts her relationships with Louis, Alice and Jimmy. We’ll get to find out soon, though, because Shrinking airs every Wednesday on Apple TV.
