Colman Domingo Talks Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, And I'm Excited By How Much It Sounds Like The Director's Classics

Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies of 2026, and Colman Domingo just got me even more excited about it. The actor was talking up the feature on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, and his comments about Steven Spielberg has me thinking this movie has the vibe of the director's classics.

Domingo is not a nominee in the 2026 Golden Globes, but CinemaBlend's live blog caught him on E! all the same, as we track all the action of the night from start to finish. The actor talked about his best moment of being in Disclosure Day, and name-dropped the tremendous cast in the process:

I think the best moment is being directed by Steven. Steven is one of the most joyful. He’s innovative. He feels like he’s a young director because he’s just so excited about the room and what we’re creating. Working with Emily Blunt has been a dream, and Colin Firth. I just have a great cast, and Josh O’Connor. We all fell in love with one another. It’s the camaraderie. I just think there’s so much heart in this film. Especially for like a sci-fi genre film. People are gonna be surprised at how much heart there is in here. And how much it’s about ‘How do we come together in our humanity?'

What a strong statement from Colman Domingo, who makes it sound like Steven Spielberg is just as excited to be making a movie now as he was when he made Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and plenty of other great movies. Does his enthusiasm for movies and casts mean that Disclosure Day is destined for greatness?

The director is known for making more hits in Hollywood than misses, and he has a diverse track record when it comes to science fiction. When I watched the Disclosure Day trailer, I definitely got Close Encounters vibes from it. I also felt the ominous sense of danger like in War of the Worlds, and a creepiness that can't be denied. I feel like I'm going to have nightmares of those noises after rewatching the trailer, so I'm going to stop doing that until the movie comes out.

A strong cast also helps, and as Colman Domingo illustrated, Disclosure Day has some big stars attached. Emily Blunt and Colin Firth are obvious standouts, and Josh O'Connor is having a real moment in Hollywood, hot on the heels of an electric performance in Wake Up Dead: A Knives Out Mystery. O'Connor also had nothing but great things to say about working with Steven Spielberg, so hopefully all those good vibes brought out some memorable performances from all involved.

The icing on the cake might be that Steven Spielberg reteamed with screenwriter David Koepp, with whom he previously worked on films like Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds. Perhaps the reason Disclosure Day feels like one of Spielberg's classics is due to the fact that they have a lot of things in common with those past movies.

Disclosure Day is in theaters on June 12th, and we'll presumably get all the answers to any questions we have about the weird clicking sounds and body control. Hopefully the big twist is not that this entire thing is based on a true story.