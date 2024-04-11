Echo’s Alaqua Cox Shares The One Wish She Has About Her Superhero Costume, And Why She Was ‘Shocked’ Every Time She Tried In On

A fresh crop of young and diverse heroes are entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each bringing their distinct abilities, personalities and cultures to the ever-expanding franchise. Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez a.k.a. Echo is one of those new players, and she’s made quite the impression thus far. Her self-titled series truly solidified her as a rising hero in this continuity, as it ended with her not only channeling her full abilities but also receiving a superhero costume. When CinemaBlend spoke to Cox about the suit, she revealed one wish she had that’s related to it and discussed what “shocked” her every time she tried it on.

Within the show, Maya’s fresh outfit came courtesy of her grandmother, Chula, who felt compelled to craft it for the young heroine. In actuality, of course, the garment was the result of the hard work put in by the costume designers. When I spoke to Alaqua Cox, I couldn’t help but ask about her character finally getting a superhero costume of her own. As she discussed the sweet duds, she mostly expressed enthusiasm. However, she did admit her desire to add some personal touches to the ensemble:

I wish that I was able to help add more creative spice to the costume. I'm very much learning at this point, but it just felt so cool every time I put the costume on. I probably went through about eight to 10 fittings just for that costume alone, and it was so unique.

A mostly dark-red piece, the costume includes intricate stitching and is studded with incredible designs and beads. In addition to serving as a lovely tribute to the character’s Native American heritage, it’s arguably one of the most unique suits in the entirety of the MCU. Alaqua Cox went on to discuss even more of the effort that went into making the outfit a reality, specifically making note of some of the small details. And those elements actually played into what ultimately “shocked” her about the ensemble:

There was so much work that was put into that costume. The beadwork and the little details, the sun designs, the diamond designs that are all related to the Choctaw Nation. And I remember every time I put the costume on, it felt more colorful. There [were] more details added each time. I remember being shocked every time I put it on. And, at the end, the whole finished product is so beautiful. It's my favorite clothing ever.

Considering just how much work goes into creating the awesome attire of the MCU – like Captain America’s suits or Thor’s Asgardian garb – it probably shouldn’t be too surprising that Echo’s outfit evolved as time went on. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m impressed with the final result. It’s not a heavy-weight piece of clothing, but it seems to be quite durable. On that note, I’m hoping Maya will get to put it to use in upcoming Marvel films or shows.

Since all five episodes of Echo debuted in January, there’s been no indication as to when the character might reappear. During our interview, Alaqua Cox admitted that the “waiting is driving [her] nuts,” as she admitted to having “no patience.” Despite the lack of news, the actress is still looking towards the future, as she told CinemaBlend that she’d love for Maya to join the Avengers . On top of that, she also hopes the character is included in the highly anticipated show Daredevil: Born Again .

There’s no way of knowing when Marvel Studios might share an update on what lies ahead for Maya Lopez. But what I do feel strongly about is the fact that I’d love to see more of this character. With any luck, Alaqua Cox will reprise the role and once again don her “colorful” costume, which (like other MCU suits) could evolve as time goes on.

You can check out Echo now using a Disney+ subscription , and keep an eye on upcoming Marvel shows .