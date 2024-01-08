Alaqua Cox Talks Fighting Against Charlie Cox’s Daredevil In Echo, And I’m Surprised How Quickly Their Scene Came Together

Echo, the first of the upcoming Marvel TV shows in 2024 is almost here! When the five-episode miniseries becomes available for Disney+ subscribers and Hulu subscription holders, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will get their first taste of a mature-rated show in this franchise , as they track the journey of Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez. Along the way, she'll come face-to-face with not only Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin but Charlie Cox’s Daredevil as well. When CinemaBlend spoke to Cox, the actress shared her experience filming a fight sequence with Charlie, and I'm surprised by how quickly it came together.

Alaqua Cox insisted on doing many of her stunts amid production on the new series. When I spoke to the actress, I asked her what she was most proud of in terms of getting to do so much action in the series herself. Here’s what she had to say:

A lot of [the stunts] involved a lot of kicking and jabbing and stuff like that, but I did like when I was flying around like on the train and whatnot because the train scene was a lot of fun when I was on using the wires and everything. So anything that involved a wire was fun.

The up-and-coming actress really enjoyed doing wire work on Echo. And, once you binge the show this month, you’ll see why when you feast your eyes on the major train sequence that's been teased in the trailers. However, what really blew me away was what was involved in a fight scene she did featuring Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Of course, the hero has been part of a ton of jaw-dropping sequences over the years by way of the character's Netflix eponymous series. It's a significant scene, and Alaqua didn't have that much time to prep:

So that [Daredevil] fight scene, I think it was a week, if I do recall, it was probably up in the roundabouts of a week of filming like that. We only met maybe a few hours before that and learned the choreography. But he, I just, Charlie Cox, he's such a nice guy. I wish I was able to work with him a little bit more. We only got a very brief time together, but he is very nice.

One week?!? Those two are pros! As Alaqua Cox shared during our interview, she actually met her co-star for the first time just hours before they were set to learn the choreography for their fight scene (which was initially teased in the Echo trailer) . She enjoyed her time working with Charlie, but shared that she simply didn't get to spend as much time as she would have hoped with him. One would imagine that she wishes to work with him a bit more in the future, and I'm sure fans will be hoping for the same after the show drops.

This latest Marvel series marks the third time Charlie Cox has been part of the MCU (in bits) prior to his upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again . His Matt Murdock appeared as Peter Parker's lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home and teamed up with Jennifer Walters in 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law before joining the Echo cast alongside Vincent D’Onofrio. Of course, everyone is ready to see Cox and D'Onofrio's two rivals face off on screen again. For now, though, you'll need to see what happens when the Devil of Hell's Kitchen crosses paths with Maya Lopez.