'Waiting Is Driving Me Nuts’: Echo’s Alaqua Cox Gets Honest About Wanting Details On Her MCU Future And What She’s Hoping For With Daredevil: Born Again

Those who are major fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe surely know the struggle that comes with waiting for news regarding major developments. Looking back at the Infinity Saga, there were definitely large stretches during which a character or a specific franchise’s fate was unknown. That’s continued to be the case with the ongoing Multiverse Saga, as there’s uncertainty regarding the fates of some of the MCU’s fresh, young characters . Alaqua Cox – who plays Maya Lopez a.k.a. Echo – finds herself in a waiting period as well. And, as she revealed to CinemaBlend, having to be patient is “driving her nuts.” In addition to sharing that sentiment with us, she also revealed a big hope she has for the upcoming show Daredevil: Born Again .

Alaqua Cox made her debut as the fan-favorite heroine from the comics on 2021’s Hawkeye. But, even before that program’s premiere, Marvel Studios and Disney+ revealed that she would play Maya once more in a limited series centered around the character. So, all in all, Cox’s first few years working within the sprawling franchise have been very eventful. With that in mind, when I had the pleasure of speaking with Cox, I couldn’t help but ask what it’s now been like waiting for further news. Needless to say, she was (humorously) real about that:

Oh my gosh, I honestly have no patience. So waiting is driving me nuts.

As an MCU aficionado that sometimes finds it tough to be patient, it’s definitely refreshing to hear one of the franchise’s stars express similar sentiments. When it comes to Echo, in particular, I’m very curious as to what upcoming Marvel movies or TV series she might pop up in next. The studio has yet to provide any indication as to when the Native American hero will return to our screens. So that means that like us, the rising actress will just have to keep standing by.

She’s not just twiddling her thumbs in the meantime, though, as she’s been thinking a lot about what she’d like for her MCU journey. Alaqua Cox previously told CinemaBlend that she’d love for Maya to join the Avengers . Aside from that, she’s also looking forward to what lies ahead with Daredevil: Born Again, which will mark the returns of her co-stars Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox. I asked Cox how she’s feeling about the highly anticipated series and, when responding, she revealed one prospect she’s remaining optimistic about:

Oh, absolutely. I'm very much looking forward to it, and I'm hoping that at some point, they'll be able to add Echo into the future series of Daredevil as well.

Given her link to the villainous Wilson Fisk (or Kingpin), it would theoretically make sense for Lopez to show up on Born Again at some point. Maya is no longer on good terms with her surrogate father, and she may feel compelled to confront him again. That may especially be the case should he opt to run for public office in New York as teased by Echo ’s final shot . Said development could also put her on a collision course with DD , who Maya fought on her own show. I don’t know about you, but I’d love to see her team up with Matt Murdock and co. to thwart Fisk.

That’s all just speculation on my part, of course, as there’s no telling what the future holds for Alaqua Cox’s MCU character. Still, I’m confident that Maya Lopez will be back on our screens at some point in the future. Let’s just hope that for the fanbase’s sake and Cox’s, it won’t be too long before some official updates surface on that front.

You can stream all five episodes of Echo now using a Disney+ subscription , which is what you’ll need if you plan on tuning in for Daredevil: Born Again upon its release. On that note, be sure you stay in the know by reading up on upcoming Marvel shows .