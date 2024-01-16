Alaqua Cox Shares Avengers Hopes For Maya Lopez And One MCU Character With Whom She’d Love To Share The Screen

Alaqua Cox opened another year of the MCU with her streaming series, Echo, which explored Maya Lopez’s origin story along with her exciting connections to the world of Daredevil . With Cox’s grand introduction into the ever-expanding franchise on the books, we spoke with the actress about where she’d like to pop up next, and yes, Avengers hopes are involved.

When I spoke with Alaqua Cox about her future with upcoming MCU projects after Echo, she had some thoughts about where she hopes Maya Lopez returns. Here’s what she said (via ASL interpreter):

I can see Maya appearing in more Daredevil stuff for sure. And, maybe the new Avengers is something I would like to think about. That would be awesome to see that happen. So, fingers crossed.

The Marvel star told me she can see the character continuing to be part of Daredevil’s side of the universe in the MCU, perhaps in one of the upcoming Marvel TV shows we’re very excited about, Daredevil: Born Again. But that’s not all. She also knows that a new Avengers team is currently being recruited, and she’s all in on her character finding a part in that.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the state of the superhero team has been at a bit of a crossroads without Iron Man and Captain America at the helm. If you've seen the Marvel movies in order , you know that during The Marvels ’ ending , Kamala Khan began recruiting for the Young Avengers starting with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. So, maybe we'll get to see Maya as part of the growing group of new heroes.

When it comes to what character from the MCU in particular Alaqua Cox would most like to share the screen with, here’s what she shared:

The first person that comes to mind is WandaVision or Scarlet Witch. I'd love to see her.

Now, that would be epic! Of course, that might not be possible considering Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is presumably dead following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but considering the nature of the MCU, you just never know. WandaVision is easily one of the best Marvel TV shows we’ve ever seen, so I’m not surprised Alaqua Cox is a big fan of the Scarlet Witch and would like to share the air with Elizabeth Olsen in a future MCU project if given the chance.