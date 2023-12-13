Apparently One Of Emma Stone’s Funniest Poor Things Lines Came From An Actual 2-Year-Old

Light spoilers for Poor Things are ahead. If you haven’t seen the acclaimed film on the 2023 movie schedule , you can catch it in theaters now.

One of the reasons why reviews for Poor Things have been so good is because of how committed and unique Emma Stone’s performance is. Her character Bella Baxter is truly one of a kind, and she's unafraid to say anything that’s on her mind, which is why she says she wants to punch a baby. So, considering all of this, when CinemaBlend interviewed the film’s screenwriter, Tony McNamara, we had to ask about one of the actress’s best lines and how it came to be. It turns out, the moment was inspired by something his 2-year-old actually said, which honestly makes this whole situation even better.

To understand why this fact is incredible, first, we must discuss what we know about Poor Thing s . Emma Stone leads the film as Bella Baxter, a woman who has the brain of a baby, a sort of Frankenstein's monster in a way. The film follows her development as she discovers the world, and during a dinner on a ship, she spits out food because she finds it “revolting,” and then exclaims that she needs to go “punch” a crying baby. At this point in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film, this character is in the midst of developing, and she acts a lot like a toddler in a way, which is why she hilariously says:

I must go punch that baby.

Bella doesn't know that it’s not socially acceptable to punch babies, she is simply acting on her instincts and feelings, which is why this line is said in such a matter-of-fact way. It turns out that this magnificent line was apparently said by Tony McNamara’s 2-year-old first, and that fact makes this whole situation even better. During CinemaBlend’s interviews for Poor Things , the screenwriter told us:

That is actually a memorable line to me because my 2-year-old said it, and we put it in the movie. Because we thought it was funny when we were writing it. He was like, some baby was crying. He goes, ‘I must punch that baby.’ And Yorgos and I were like, ‘Bella should be a little bit like that sometimes.’

Critics have praised Stone’s performance in this film, and acknowledged just how “hilarious” she is. However, we also need to give credit to McNamara and his toddler for the incredible dialogue the actress got to say as Bella Baxter.

This character Stone plays has no filter and she goes about the world with an open mind and enthusiasm to learn. However, she’s also still in the early stages of development and growing up which means she’ll say things and act in a way that mirrors a child. It’s through lines like the one about punching a baby that not only cracks the audience up, but shows them where Bella is in her evolution.

Using an actual quote from his 2-year-old for this film is honestly incredible, and it helped Tony McNamara write an even more authentic character. This is because, in certain ways, Bella acts a lot like a toddler, and would think like them.