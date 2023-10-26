Poor Things Is Emma Stone's Weirdest Movie And That's What Makes It Exciting

In October, I saw an early screening of Poor Things at the Chicago International Film Festival. My first impression is that it is a very weird movie, but as someone who enjoys odd movies, the strangeness is what charmed me. Emma Stone has played all types of characters, so it’s not an unexpected role for the La La Land actress. However, it may be one of Stone's best performances .

Poor Things is one of those movies that I can’t wait for more people to watch. I really want to see the collective response to it. It’s a bold movie, therefore I can see it being a bit polarizing, and that’s what made me enjoy it. It’s not a safe film.

Without going into major spoilers, let’s discuss why Poor Things is a must-watch film this fall, especially if you’re an Emma Stone fan and enjoy weird movies.

Emma Stone Plays Several Different Versions Of Her Character

Poor Things starts with Bella (Emma Stone) in the early stages of development. As the film goes on, she transforms through her experiences. If you read the book Poor Things by Alasdair Gray, you’ll understand why she experiences an evolution of her personality. Bella’s emotional and intellectual journey allows Stone to showcase her ability to make committing to physical comedy and presenting the nuisance of personality and development look effortless.

Stone has played a variety of fun, kooky, dramatic and memorable characters in her various movies , but this one leaves a lasting impression. Bella is the Emma Stone character whom I think I will never forget. The 2024 Oscar season will be interesting because there are a lot of great upcoming movies left this year , but it would surprise me if Stone doesn’t earn a Best Actress nomination for Bella in Poor Things. She’s very committed to this odd creature.

Mark Ruffalo Is At His Silliest

Poor Things has a really impressive cast. This includes Willem Dafoe , Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo. The cast also has fascinating chemistry. Some of the best scenes are with Ruffalo and Stone because they are hilarious together. Ruffalo’s character is a sort of womanizer, con artist type. However, you eventually learn that his character is very dumb, and his success is almost a mystery. Ruffalo hasn’t shied away from comedic roles ( some of his best performances are in them), but I don’t think I have ever seen him play a character as silly as the one in Poor Things.

His Poor Things character is as silly as Ryan Gosling’s Ken in the Barbie movie. In another world, they are besties. Many people associate Ruffalo with serious roles or for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s what makes his role as Duncan such a treat; it’s a departure from his norm in the most over-the-top silly way.

It’s A Frankenstein Story That’s Sex Positive

Poor Things is not a family-friendly film. There is a lot of sex in it. From my interpretation of Poor Things, sex is seen as a freeing act and empowering act for Bella. Sex is the gateway to her discovering and experiencing the world, and she later uses it as a tool to better herself and her situation. Emma Stone fully embraces nudity in the movie . Some of the sex scenes are played for comedic effects and others just as part of Bella’s identity.

Poor Things is definitely a movie to read the ratings and content warnings before watching, especially if nudity or sex scenes make you uncomfortable. There are plenty of them in this film, but they have a purpose. Bella’s development as this Frankenstein creature, in many ways, happens because of sex. It fuels her and helps her intellectual and emotional growth.

The Cinematography And Setting Choices Make Poor Things Feel Otherworldly

The thing that impressed me the most about Poor Things was the costumes. The second was the way it was filmed and edited. The editing choices and cinematography really make this film pop on a big screen. It feels lush and vibrant from beginning to conclusion. Then there are several different settings, including at sea, that are visually intriguing. These locations and how they're filmed and edited almost make Bella’s world not feel grounded in reality.

This world and her seem foreign to polite society because of how the film looks. This also plays into the movie’s overall narrative. Additionally, Poor Things may have some of my favorite costumes in any film. Bella’s outfits are also kind of inspired by the period of the movie, but not quite the norm of it. This once again plays into Bella’s otherness.

Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos uses some really creative and unique techniques to tell this story on all levels.

It Doesn’t Neatly Fit Into One Genre

Poor Things is a comedy and it’s also a bit satirical, but then it’s a fantasy and science fiction film. If you must put the film in a box, it fits best in the dark comedy one. However, that almost seems like too simplistic of a label. It likes to explore a little bit of each genre while not allowing itself to stay in just one. This makes Poor Things a film that’s definitely not going to be easy to describe to those who haven’t seen it.

That also adds to the fun of the movie. It lives within its own set of rules and doesn’t worry about being categorized and falling into the norms of what this or that type of genre film should look and feel like.

It Feels Like The Favourite

Within the first ten minutes of watching Poor Things, I thought “This feels like The Favourite.” I later discovered that’s because the director and one of the writers behind the Oscar-winning film also wrote and directed Poor Things. Poor Things and The Favourite share some similarities, but overall, they’re very different movies.

However, they definitely feel like they exist in the same family. This is why I could automatically associate the two films. A lot about Poor Things feels similar to The Favourite. Therefore, if you liked The Favourite, you may enjoy Poor Things. Even if you didn’t like The Favourite, you may find the films different enough that you enjoy one while not enjoying the other.

Poor Things will spark conversations, and I can’t wait to see the reaction to it. Poor Things hits theaters on December 8.