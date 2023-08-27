Poor Things: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming Emma Stone Film

Get ready to head to the theaters because Poor Things is coming soon.

There are plenty of great movies that are releasing in late 2023 . And out of all of them, one of the ones I'm most looking forward to is the Poor Things movie adaptation, an upcoming ensemble film led by Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone.

But what is Poor Things going to be about? And who else is going to star in it besides Stone? For all your Poor Things questions, here is what we know about the upcoming film.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Mark your release date calendars because Poor Things is hitting theater screens on December 8th, 2023. Initially, according to The Hollywood Reporter , it was set to release in September 2023. It was later pushed back due to the current SAG-AFTRA strikes and the need for promotional ability from the actors, which makes sense. Many films have been pushed back because of the strike.

December 2023 is filled with new releases that will shake up the box office, from the whimsical Wonka to another A24 film called The Iron Claw to the drama fantasy, All Of Us Are Strangers. And now, Poor Things will be on that list as long as it holds onto that date. We'll have to wait and see if the schedule changes again.

Poor Things Details The Story Of A Woman Brought Back To Life

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

We know the synopsis you want to hear if you were wondering what Poor Things is about. Based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things follows a young woman who is brought back to life by a scientist who names her Bella. She is under the protection of the scientist, but Bella craves much more than what she has, and she decides to run off with a “debauched lawyer” and explore the world in an adventure unlike any other, searching for freedom.

Emma Stone Stars

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

As mentioned in the introduction, Emma Stone is the lead character of Poor Things. She will play Bella Baxter in the upcoming adaptation.

Emma Stone's 10 Best Performances, Ranked (Image credit: Warner Bros.) If you love Emma Stone, here are some of her best performances, ranked.

Stone is quite prominent in Hollywood. Not only did she win an Academy Award for her leading role in La La Land, but she’s also appeared in several major movies that have shown off her acting skills, such as Birdman, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Help, and The Favourite, which was directed by the same person who's helming Poor Things.

Stone has also appeared in several comedies, such as Easy A, both Zombieland movies, and was a part of the hilarious Superbad cast . One of her most recent roles was starring as the titular character of Cruella in Cruella in 2021. Now, we’ll get to see her in a brand new role that is quite different from many of the other parts she has played.

I have a feeling that Poor Things could lead to Emma Stone gaining another nomination at the Academy Awards in 2024, but only time will tell. I know for a fact that I’m going to be in the theaters to see her rock this role like she always does.

Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe And More Co-Star

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

While Emma Stone is the star of Poor Things, many prominent actors are co-starring alongside her. Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott are a part of the cast.

In terms of who's playing who, Mark Ruffalo will play Duncan Wedderburn, and Willem Dafoe is set to play Godwin Baxter. Also announced in November 2021 from Screen Daily was that Suzy Bemba had joined the cast of Poor Things. Deadline announced in September 2022 that Margaret Qualley had also signed onto the cast.

All of these stars added on here is incredible news. Mark Ruffalo recently starred in The Adam Project in 2022. Willem Dafoe returned to the role of Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home and will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Ramy Youssef starred in the series Ramy and directed an episode of The Bear on Hulu.

Jerrod Carmichael had his HBO special, Rothanial. Christopher Abbott had a recurring role in The Crowded Room. Suzy Bemba was in the film, Homecoming. And Margaret Qualley starred in Maid on Netflix in 2021.

Truly, these actors have done such great things in the last few years – and now seeing them all in one movie is fantastic.

Check Out The Trailer For Poor Things

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Get excited because a trailer for Poor Things is available to watch right now. You’ll get your first glimpse at Emma Stone’s fantastic acting, the colorful world we are about to step into, and the beginning of liberation for a young woman.

Also in the trailer we get our first glimpses of many of the characters that will be featured in the film, from Mark Ruffalo’s lawyer to Willem Dafoe as the doctor all the way to Jerrod Carmichael’s appearance later on. I’m already so excited to see what happens next. Check it out down below:

Can I have this trailer on a constant loop in my head, please and thank you?

Yorgos Lanthimos Directed Poor Things

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The last thing we’ll discuss is that, Yorgos Lanthimos directed Poor Things. As mentioned before, this is Stone’s second time collaborating with the director, as they first worked together on The Favourite, which earned Stone another nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The other film that Lanthimos is most known for is The Lobster, which earned him a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the Academy Awards in 2017. He was also nominated for Best International Feature Film for Dogtooth in 2011.

Honestly, there is so much to look forward to with Poor Things, and hopefully, soon, we’ll get even more gimpses of the movie for us to count down the days until it releases in theaters. December can’t get here soon enough.