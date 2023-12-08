Critics Have Seen Poor Things, And They Are Raving About Emma Stone’s ‘Hilarious’ And ‘Raunchy’ Performance
Are more Oscar nods in store?
The year may be coming to an end, but the box office is still firing on all cylinders in the final weeks of 2023. After its release was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in September, Poor Things starring Emma Stone is finally in theaters. And from the critics’ reactions, it sounds like director Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest project was worth the wait. Critics are all praising the performances, particularly Stone’s, and given what we know about Poor Things, we might want to keep our eye out for this title when awards season rolls around.
Adapted from the novel by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things tells the story of Bella, who is brought back to life by a scientist (Willem Dafoe), but as she develops emotionally, intellectually and sexually, she yearns for more and runs away with a debauched lawyer (Mark Ruffalo in a role he was initially scared to take). In CinemaBlend’s review of Poor Things, Mike Reyes calls the film “a frank and funny exploration of self-fulfillment.” He rates it 4.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Emma Stone was nominated for an Academy Award the last time she worked with Yorgos Lanthimos (on The Favourite), and many think her performance as Bella in Poor Things — her weirdest movie yet — might lead to more accolades. Brian Truitt of USA TODAY is one of those, as he gives the movie 3.5 stars out of 4, writing:
Dana Stevens of Slate agrees this might be one of Emma Stone’s best movies, and while the storylines are a bit incohesive and Yorgos Lanthimos makes visual decisions the critic can’t get behind, Poor Things is still a “kinky delight,” Stevens says:
Prabhjot Bains of Our Culture Mag rates Poor Things a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, praising its stellar ensemble. Emma Stone is “utterly engrossing, hilarious, and liberating,” and the critic calls this Mark Ruffalo’s strongest performance in years. Willem Dafoe is great as a mad scientist, never allowing himself to be pigeonholed. Bains continues:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP, like the other critics, praises the acting in Poor Things but also joins her peers in noting the work behind the camera. The cinematography, costumes and production design also impress in this depraved fairy tale, Bahr says, giving the movie 3.5 stars out of 4:
In addition to the above opinions, critics overall seem to agree when it comes to Emma Stone’s latest role. Poor Things has accumulated a 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 150 assessments. If you want to check out Yorgos Lanthimos latest movie, you can do so now, as it hit theaters on December 8. There are still some great options on the 2023 movie calendar, but you can also get a jump on next year’s offerings by checking out our 2024 movie calendar.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
