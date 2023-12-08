Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos Interview | 'Poor Things'

Powered by RedCircle

This week, we are joined by Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos to discuss their newest film, Poor Things! The duo are back with their follow-up to 2018's The Favourite, and share details on their process for what has become one of our favorite films of the year. Every performance feels exciting and fresh, with Emma Stone leading the way, Yorgos presents us his most visually striking film to date, and we are sure to keep talking about this film through the entire awards season run.

Stick around after our interview for our review of the film. It begins its theater rollout this week, coming to more and more theaters near you in the next few weeks. Keep an eye out, and be sure to catch this special film.



00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:57 - Interview | Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos

00:25:57 - Review | Poor Things

00:33:44 - Review | Leave The World Behind

00:38:18 - Sean Reviews The Killer

00:47:08 - Godzilla Minus One

00:54:26 - Outro

