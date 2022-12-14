'Empire of Light' Interviews With Olivia Coleman, Colin Firth, Michael Ward And More

“Empire of Light” stars Olivia Coleman, Colin Firth, Michael Ward, Toby Jones, Tanya Moodie and writer/director Sam Mendes discuss their new film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. They chat about the making of Mendes' semi-autobiographical love letter to cinema and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:10 - The 'Empire of Light' Movie Theater Set Is A Character Of Its Own

04:33 - Director Sam Mendes On “Being There’s” Inclusion In The Film

07:08 - How Movies Played A Key Role In Tanya Moodie’s Own Relationship

08:20 - Collin Firth Talks “Love Actually” Turning 20