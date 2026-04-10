Euphoria’s Martha Kelly On Fan Reactions In Between Seasons
Laurie is back, and she's not messing when it comes to Rue.
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Shortly after its release, Euphoria joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The visionary series (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is finally returning for its third season, and the stakes feel very high thanks to Rue's debt to Laurie, played by Martha Kelly. And the actress/comedian recently spoke to CinemaBlend about how fans have reacted to her in between seasons.
Euphoria Season 3 will finally begin April 12th, with Emmy winner Zendaya returning to play her signature role. She'll once again be joined by Martha Kelly, who got her own Emmy nomination for her performance as Laurie in Season 2. I had the chance to speak with the actress/comedian about her return to the HBO series, where she told me how fans have been reacting to her villain. In her words:
Honestly, this tracks. Euphoria fans love Zendaya's character, and Laurie presents a huge threat for the show's protagonist. And Martha Kelly seems to love all the interactions she's had with them in the years between Season 2 and 3. We'll just have to see how the tension between Laurie and Rue ends up playing out throughout this next batch of episodes.Article continues below
Laurie was a big unanswered question in Season 2 of Euphoria. After Zendaya's character procured a suitcase full of drugs from the dealer, her mother ended up throwing it all away. Laurie previously threatened to sell Rue to human traffickers, and the fact that she showed up in Season 3's trailers show that Kelly's villain is still planning on collecting.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
Euphoria is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. If you want to re-watch the first two seasons and be able to stream Season 3 you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.
The critical response to Euphoria Season 3 has been mixed, but it remains to be seen how fans will respond to the show's new (and possibly final) season. Set a few years after the characters graduated from High School, Rue and her friends are now adults. And the trailers for the new season show that Zendaya's protagonist is getting involved with organized crime and dealing with new characters who might be even more terrifying than Laurie.
Euphoria premieres April 12th on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Martha Kelly is now a series regular, so we should expect to see way more of her Emmy-nominated performance in Season 3.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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