Euphoria’s Martha Kelly On Fan Reactions In Between Seasons

Shortly after its release, Euphoria joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The visionary series (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is finally returning for its third season, and the stakes feel very high thanks to Rue's debt to Laurie, played by Martha Kelly. And the actress/comedian recently spoke to CinemaBlend about how fans have reacted to her in between seasons.

Euphoria Season 3 will finally begin April 12th, with Emmy winner Zendaya returning to play her signature role. She'll once again be joined by Martha Kelly, who got her own Emmy nomination for her performance as Laurie in Season 2. I had the chance to speak with the actress/comedian about her return to the HBO series, where she told me how fans have been reacting to her villain. In her words:

I heard from a lot of Euphoria fans online asking what happens and a lot of comments saying, 'Please don't hurt Rue leave Rue alone.' So I, I love Euphoria fans. They've been really nice to me, especially considering how awful Laurie is. You know, she's such a villain, but they're really sweet.

Honestly, this tracks. Euphoria fans love Zendaya's character, and Laurie presents a huge threat for the show's protagonist. And Martha Kelly seems to love all the interactions she's had with them in the years between Season 2 and 3. We'll just have to see how the tension between Laurie and Rue ends up playing out throughout this next batch of episodes.

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Laurie was a big unanswered question in Season 2 of Euphoria. After Zendaya's character procured a suitcase full of drugs from the dealer, her mother ended up throwing it all away. Laurie previously threatened to sell Rue to human traffickers, and the fact that she showed up in Season 3's trailers show that Kelly's villain is still planning on collecting.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Euphoria is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. If you want to re-watch the first two seasons and be able to stream Season 3 you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

The critical response to Euphoria Season 3 has been mixed, but it remains to be seen how fans will respond to the show's new (and possibly final) season. Set a few years after the characters graduated from High School, Rue and her friends are now adults. And the trailers for the new season show that Zendaya's protagonist is getting involved with organized crime and dealing with new characters who might be even more terrifying than Laurie.

Euphoria premieres April 12th on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Martha Kelly is now a series regular, so we should expect to see way more of her Emmy-nominated performance in Season 3.