What's It Like To Go From 'Like 3 Lines' On Euphoria To A Huge Season? Chloe Cherry Speaks Out

Euphoria is a HBO show that got the world talking, thanks to its stunning visuals and outstanding performances. And while Zendaya won the Emmy for playing protagonist Rue, the entire cast has become household names. That includes Faye actress Chloe Cherry, who spoke to CinemaBlend about how her role went from "like three lines" to a major presence in the Sam Levinson series.

Euphoria Season 3 finally premiere son April 12th on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), where Chloe Cherry has been promoted to a series regular. I recently had the chance to speak with the actress about her time on the acclaimed drama, where she told me how the character of Faye grew over time. As she put it:

First of all, when the original season two script was written, it was very different. And my character originally had like three lines in like the whole season. And my character also was like completely different. It was interacting with completely different characters and then suddenly COVID-19 happened. So then we had to shut down for a while and then once we came back Sam had like completely rewritten the script and suddenly my character had like way more to do and my character was like in a completely different space and everything.

Well, my mind is blown. Cherry's was an instant scene-stealer in Euphoria, appearing in almost every episode of Season 2. While Faye was originally just a girl doing heroin in the backseat with Rue, she eventually ended up moving in with Fezco and Ash, even protecting them when Custer was wearing a wire in the finale. The season wouldn't have been the same without her, and it looks like we have COVID to thank for the fan favorite character becoming a larger presence.

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As previously mentioned, Cherry is a series regular for Season 3, so smart money says Faye becomes even more integral to the show's overall story. While the critical response to Euphoria Season 3 has been mixed, fans are hyped to see more of Faye. In our same conversation, the 28 year-old actress told me how it's been seeing the warm reception to her performance in the series. In her words:

I was just really shocked that people even noticed me at all. I'm not even kidding. Like I literally just thought, 'Oh well like you know, this show is such big stars and my role is so small that like people aren't even gonna like notice that I was even on it.'

I found Cherry to be undeniable from her first scene, and she was able to make a big impact as Faye without having that many lines during Season 2. And I'm sure I'm not alone in being super curious about what she get into for the third season, especially after the actress' promotion. She told me more about her affirming the experience on Euphoria has been, offering:

I was just blown away by it. Because I guess I always just, I know I never knew if I was good enough to be, you know, like a real actor. And to suddenly like be given the chance to do it and people say like, you are a good actor. It was like holy sh--t. Like I can't even believe it. Like this is amazing and I just feel so grateful for it.

Euphoria ended up being a star-making moment for Chloe Cherry, who has booked a number of other film projects since making her debut on the HBO show. That includes the upcoming dramedy Tuna Melt, which also features Sza. There's no denying her acting abilities now, and it's seemingly all because of how Faye was changed by Sam Levinson during the writing process.

Euphoria Season 3 premieres April 12th and new episodes will air Sundays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. It'll seemingly be the final season, so the stakes feel especially high.