What's It Like To Go From 'Like 3 Lines' On Euphoria To A Huge Season? Chloe Cherry Speaks Out
Talk about a star-making turn.
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Euphoria is a HBO show that got the world talking, thanks to its stunning visuals and outstanding performances. And while Zendaya won the Emmy for playing protagonist Rue, the entire cast has become household names. That includes Faye actress Chloe Cherry, who spoke to CinemaBlend about how her role went from "like three lines" to a major presence in the Sam Levinson series.
Euphoria Season 3 finally premiere son April 12th on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), where Chloe Cherry has been promoted to a series regular. I recently had the chance to speak with the actress about her time on the acclaimed drama, where she told me how the character of Faye grew over time. As she put it:
Well, my mind is blown. Cherry's was an instant scene-stealer in Euphoria, appearing in almost every episode of Season 2. While Faye was originally just a girl doing heroin in the backseat with Rue, she eventually ended up moving in with Fezco and Ash, even protecting them when Custer was wearing a wire in the finale. The season wouldn't have been the same without her, and it looks like we have COVID to thank for the fan favorite character becoming a larger presence.Article continues below
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As previously mentioned, Cherry is a series regular for Season 3, so smart money says Faye becomes even more integral to the show's overall story. While the critical response to Euphoria Season 3 has been mixed, fans are hyped to see more of Faye. In our same conversation, the 28 year-old actress told me how it's been seeing the warm reception to her performance in the series. In her words:
I found Cherry to be undeniable from her first scene, and she was able to make a big impact as Faye without having that many lines during Season 2. And I'm sure I'm not alone in being super curious about what she get into for the third season, especially after the actress' promotion. She told me more about her affirming the experience on Euphoria has been, offering:
Euphoria ended up being a star-making moment for Chloe Cherry, who has booked a number of other film projects since making her debut on the HBO show. That includes the upcoming dramedy Tuna Melt, which also features Sza. There's no denying her acting abilities now, and it's seemingly all because of how Faye was changed by Sam Levinson during the writing process.
Euphoria Season 3 premieres April 12th and new episodes will air Sundays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. It'll seemingly be the final season, so the stakes feel especially high.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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