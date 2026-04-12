What's It Like To Go From 'Like 3 Lines' On Euphoria To A Huge Season? Chloe Cherry Speaks Out

News
By published

Talk about a star-making turn.

Faye looking terrified in the Season 2 finale of Euphoria.
(Image credit: HBO)

Euphoria is a HBO show that got the world talking, thanks to its stunning visuals and outstanding performances. And while Zendaya won the Emmy for playing protagonist Rue, the entire cast has become household names. That includes Faye actress Chloe Cherry, who spoke to CinemaBlend about how her role went from "like three lines" to a major presence in the Sam Levinson series.

Euphoria Season 3 finally premiere son April 12th on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), where Chloe Cherry has been promoted to a series regular. I recently had the chance to speak with the actress about her time on the acclaimed drama, where she told me how the character of Faye grew over time. As she put it:

First of all, when the original season two script was written, it was very different. And my character originally had like three lines in like the whole season. And my character also was like completely different. It was interacting with completely different characters and then suddenly COVID-19 happened. So then we had to shut down for a while and then once we came back Sam had like completely rewritten the script and suddenly my character had like way more to do and my character was like in a completely different space and everything.

Well, my mind is blown. Cherry's was an instant scene-stealer in Euphoria, appearing in almost every episode of Season 2. While Faye was originally just a girl doing heroin in the backseat with Rue, she eventually ended up moving in with Fezco and Ash, even protecting them when Custer was wearing a wire in the finale. The season wouldn't have been the same without her, and it looks like we have COVID to thank for the fan favorite character becoming a larger presence.

Article continues below
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
Euphoria is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. If you want to stream Chloe Cherry's scenes, you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

View Deal

As previously mentioned, Cherry is a series regular for Season 3, so smart money says Faye becomes even more integral to the show's overall story. While the critical response to Euphoria Season 3 has been mixed, fans are hyped to see more of Faye. In our same conversation, the 28 year-old actress told me how it's been seeing the warm reception to her performance in the series. In her words:

I was just really shocked that people even noticed me at all. I'm not even kidding. Like I literally just thought, 'Oh well like you know, this show is such big stars and my role is so small that like people aren't even gonna like notice that I was even on it.'

I found Cherry to be undeniable from her first scene, and she was able to make a big impact as Faye without having that many lines during Season 2. And I'm sure I'm not alone in being super curious about what she get into for the third season, especially after the actress' promotion. She told me more about her affirming the experience on Euphoria has been, offering:

I was just blown away by it. Because I guess I always just, I know I never knew if I was good enough to be, you know, like a real actor. And to suddenly like be given the chance to do it and people say like, you are a good actor. It was like holy sh--t. Like I can't even believe it. Like this is amazing and I just feel so grateful for it.

Euphoria ended up being a star-making moment for Chloe Cherry, who has booked a number of other film projects since making her debut on the HBO show. That includes the upcoming dramedy Tuna Melt, which also features Sza. There's no denying her acting abilities now, and it's seemingly all because of how Faye was changed by Sam Levinson during the writing process.

Euphoria Season 3 premieres April 12th and new episodes will air Sundays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. It'll seemingly be the final season, so the stakes feel especially high.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.