Euphoria Season 3 Reviews Are In, And Critics Aren’t Holding Back: ‘A Stark Disappointment’
It's finally here! (But is it any good?)
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It’s been over four years since Euphoria last aired on HBO, and now, despite Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and the rest of the Euphoria cast being a bit older, we can officially say that Euphoria Season 3 has arrived. Critics had the opportunity to screen the first three of the final eight episodes (or are they?), and so far the response is a lot rougher than I expected. Maybe there’s more to that viral Euphoria tweet than fans would like to admit, with critics calling the show “lazy,” “creepy,” and a “stark disappointment.”
With so many of the Euphoria actors exploding in Hollywood over the past four years, it’s impressive that creator Sam Levinson even managed to rally the troops; I don’t even know how Zendaya fit it into her schedule. Even so, the story still needs to satisfy, and according to Lauren Sarner of the New York Post, it’s an “unhinged disaster.” The Euphoria Season 3 review reads:
The above critic says that to Sam Levinson, being an adult apparently means “nearly all of them are involved in sex work, crime” or both. Eleanor Halls of The Telegraph co-signs this statement, saying the writer has “gone full pervert” by trapping all of the female leads in exploitative sex work, leering at them through his camera. Not even Zendaya can save Euphoria Season 3 from descending into “one man’s creepy, sex-obsessed fantasy.” Halls continues:Article continues below
Alyssa Mora of IGN rates the first three episodes a “Bad” 4 out of 10, saying the characters have been reduced to their most defining traits without the depth that made them interesting in previous seasons. Worse yet, Mora says even with everything this “wannabe crime drama” throws at us, it’s still “kind of boring.” The review reads:
Ben Travers of IndieWire gives it a C-, asking, “How could Euphoria become boring?” One issue, Travers says, is that taking the characters out of the classroom strips them of the relatability that made the drama so frightening. The critic continues:
Alison Herman of Variety is a tad more lenient in her Euphoria review, disagreeing with other critics to say this show could never be boring. It’s still “bombastic, stylish” and full of cutting humor. Unlike the first two, however, Season 3 feels untethered in its first three episodes. Herman writes:
The first third of Euphoria Season 3 has garnered the series just 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics noting strange Breaking Bad vibes, characters not acting like themselves and an off-the-rails feeling that it never had in its high school setting.
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Will the season find its footing in later episodes? There’s only one way to find out. Tune in when the premiere hits the 2026 TV schedule at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, April 12, on HBO and streaming with an HBO Max subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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