People Aren't Super Enthusiastic About The Changes In Euphoria Season 3, But I Think Fans Need To Slow Their Roll
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Shortly after its premiere, Euphoria joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. Sam Levinson's drama immediately captured the attention of those with an HBO Max subscription, thanks to its unique visual language, compelling storyline, and Zendaya's Emmy-winning performance as protagonist Rue. After years of delays Season 3 is finally here, and some fans are taking umbrage with its countless changes. But I actually think that folks are coming down too hard on the series. Let's break it down.
Euphoria Season 3 is set years after the Season 2 finale, with the cast of characters now young adults away from high school. The critical response to Season 3 has been pretty negative, and fans are also sounding off online. But I think the key to enjoying the new batch of episodes is all about perspective.
Euphoria Season 3 Isn't Bad, It's Just A Different Show
From the beginning of Season 3's premiere "Ándale", it's clear that we're not in High School anymore. Rue is shown being a drug mule after being found by Laurie, and the show looks and feels totally new. The bright neon lighting is gone in favor of more toned down color grading, and the former group of friends are now disconnected and living very different lives.Article continues below
In many ways it feels like Euphoria Season 3 is actually a spinoff, rather than another installment of the beloved series. And I think that if fans embrace that perspective, they'll be able to enjoy the series' return to TV more. As someone who had the chance to see the first three episodes early, ahead of interviewing Euphoria stars like Chloe Cherry, I can say that the narrative is compelling. It simply doesn't feel like the same show that we fell in love with.
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The stakes for Euphoria Season 3 feel especially high since the beloved cast is no longer playing kids. Rue's storyline as a drug mule is obviously the most dire, and I'm glad that the story involved Martha Kelly's Laurie finally returned in the premiere episode. Things are also looking bleak for Cassie and Nate, with the latter struggling to keep his father's business afloat. They aren't kids anymore, which is another reason why the new season feels more like a spinoff than a return to the same show.
Only time will tell how fans respond to the rest of Euphoria Season 3, which seems like it will be the final chapter in Sam Levinson's drama. Will they eventually get on board, or will they lament about how much better the first two season were? We'll have to see, but the show is likely going to make headlines either way.
Euphoria airs new episodes Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. There are seven more episodes happening this season, and only time will tell if opinions about the show change as we get more context.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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