Is Euphoria Really Ending With Season 3? What Sydney Sweeney And Sam Levinson Say
Are we reaching the end to this acclaimed HBO series?
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Shortly after its debut, Sam Levinson's Euphoria joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The book to screen adaptation instantly went viral for its stunning visuals, and strong performances including Zendaya's Emmy-winning take on protagonist Rue. We're just days away from the premiere of Season 3, but will it be the final chapter? Here's what Levinson and Sydney Sweeney recently said.
Season 3 of Euphoria is almost here, which will air on HBO and stream for those with a HBO Max subscription. Fans are hyped for its return, especially since it's been a whopping four years since Season 2 was out. Zendaya recently hinted that the third season may be its last, and in an interview with ET at the premiere, Levinson addressed that possibility by saying:
Well, this is interesting. It sounds like a call has not been made one way or another about Euphoria's ending. Sam Levinson seems prepared if it should end, but editing on the final few episodes of Season 3 is still happening. So we'll have to see if that tasks inspires him to write more stories about Rue and her friends. Suddenly I'm especially nervous about how this installment will wrap up.Article continues below
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Euphoria is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. If you want to stream Season 3 or the first two you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.
Season 3 of Euphoria will pick up on the characters a few years after high school, so smart money says the show will feel very different. The trailers teased some very high stakes, especially with Rue being involved in organized crime. But what about the rest of the cast? Sydney Sweeney also spoke to ET at the premiere, where she spoke about the possibility of saying goodbye to Cassie Howard. In her words:
Once again, I'm feeling nervous about how Season 3 ends. While Sweeney was careful not to reveal too much about what happens to Cassie, it sounds like there's something big coming. I have to assume this is related to whatever mess Nate has gotten them into, with the trailer showing a new character threatening him at their wedding. Then there's the unhinged nature of the character herself, which the Madame Web actress seems to love playing.
Answers will come after Euphoria Season 3 premiers on April 12th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Only time will tell if its the final chapter, but the cast and creatives do seem to be hinting at the series coming to an end.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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