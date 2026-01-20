How To Watch Euphoria Season 3 Online And Stream Return Of Teen Drama From Anywhere

Euphoria season 3, HBO’s hit teen drama returns April 12 featuring Sydney Sweeney as an Only Fans 'creator'. Plus, there's new villains on the scene and wedding bells on the horizon. Read on as we explain how to watch Euphoria season 3 and stream every installment wherever you are.

Somewhat reflecting the real-life passage of time, season 3 avoids the Stranger Things problem of a young cast ageing up by shifting things 5 years down the line. The time jump means we’ve got some catching up to do, with our characters now facing adulthood head on.

Rue (Zendaya), it seems, is working off the debt owed to drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly), finding herself on the sales side of things down in Mexico. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are getting married, although the former’s burgeoning career as an OnlyFans creator seems to be putting a strain on their relationship. Maddy (Alexa Demie) meanwhile has jetted off to Hollywood, working as a manger at a talent agency.

It’s no surprise this season has taken so long to arrive when you factor in how much the careers of some of the major players have blown up since 2022’s second season (not to mention the Hollywood strikes), but creator Sam Levinson has taken it in his stride, reuniting us with this beloved set of characters at pivotal times in their early-adult lives. Those looking for the teen drama of previous seasons may find themselves hesitant to return, but the trailer proves that life doesn’t get any less dramatic as you get older.

Also returning this season are Hunter Schafer as Jules, Maude Apatow as Lexi and Dominic Fike as Elliot, with Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje joining the cast as a new antagonist.

Older? Yes. Wiser? No. The third outing for the former East Highland High gang looks like more of the chaos we love, and I’m here for it. Read on for how to watch Euphoria season 3 online from anywhere across the world.

How To Watch Euphoria season 3 online in the US

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

US viewers can watch Euphoria season 3 on HBO and stream on HBO Max. The show premieres on April 12 at 9pm ET/PT with new episodes arriving at the same time every Sunday.

Cord-cutters can stream HBO online via YouTube TV. The Max add-on starts at $15.99 per month and gives you access to an HBO live stream, as well as select Max on-demand content.

A stand-alone Max subscription is available from $10.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $18.49 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $22.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 16% by signing up to its annual rates ($109.99/$184.99/$229.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Euphoria season 3 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Euphoria season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Euphoria season 3 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN., our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including HBO Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step guide of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for HBO Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Euphoria season 3, head to HBO Max.

How to watch Euphoria season 3 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Euphoria season 3 will stream on Crave in Canada from Sunday, April 12, with episodes arriving on the same weekly schedule as the US.

Their subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

If you're vacationing outside the Great White North, you can make use of NordVPN to catch Euphoria while you're away.

How to watch Euphoria season 3 online in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Viewers in the UK can watch Euphoria season 3 on Sky and it's pay-as-you-go streaming service Now, with weekly episodes every Monday, starting April 13.

Sky packages start from £15 per month, while the Now Entertainment package costs £9.99 per month, or £4.99 per month if you sign-up for a whole year.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like HBO Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch Euphoria season 3 online in Australia

(Image credit: HBO Max)

In Australia, Euphoria season 3 will stream on the Aussie iteration of HBO Max when it premieres on Monday, April 13. The remaining episodes will drop weekly.

HBO Max plans start at AU$11.99 per month for Basic, up to AU$21.99.

Aussie away from home? If you want to continue streaming HBO Max while abroad, you can download a VPN and get access to Euphoria just as you would back home.

Euphoria season 3 trailer

Euphoria Season 3 | Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Euphoria season 3 cast

Zendaya as Rue

Maude Apatow as Lexi

Eric Dane as Cal

Alexa Demie as Maddy

Jacob Elordi as Nate

Nika King as Leslie

Hunter Schafer as Jules

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

Dominic Fike as Elliot

Martha Kelly as Laurie

Chloe Cherry as Faye

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Toby Wallace

Euphoria season 3 is set to premiere on Sunday, April 12 in North America and Monday, April 13 in the UK and Australia.

The full release schedule is as follows: