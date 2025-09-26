Peacemaker Stars Freddie Stroma And Danielle Brooks Address That Shocking Truth About The Other Universe, But I’m More Surprised About That Superman Movie Cameo

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for the Peacemaker episode “Ignorance is Chris” are ahead!

A few weeks ago, I speculated that there was a dark secret being kept about that alternate universe in Peacemaker Season 2, as it seemed too good to be true. Well, I was correct, as it was revealed in “Ignorance is Christ,” which premiered tonight on the 2025 TV schedule, that this world is not all it’s cracked up to be. Actors Freddie Stroma and Danielle Brooks addressed that shocking truth while speaking with CinemaBlend about the HBO Max subscription-exclusive DC TV show, but to be frank, I was more surprised by a major character from this summer’s Superman who cameoed.

The Alternate Universe Is Run By Nazis

I wasn’t alone in noticing during “Another Rick Up My Sleeve” that there were only white people being shown as John Cena’s main version of Christoper Smith was out exploring this other universe. Well, not too long after Emilia Harcourt (the main one), John Economos, Adrian Chase and Leota Adebayo arrived in this dimension to bring their friend home, Adebayo went for a walk to clear her head. Sadly, she stuck out like a sore thumb, with an angry mob, including the now-late alternate Chris’ brother Keith, forming to chase after her because she’s Black.

Meanwhile, our Harcourt had clocked something being off about that universe, and after the mishap she had at A.R.G.U.S. was resolved, she shared with Chris that she hadn’t seen a single person of color. Chris then looked at a little United States flag on someone’s desk and saw it had a swastika on it instead of the 50 stars. Our own Hannah Saulic brought up her shared suspicion about this universe being a White supremacist haven back during the Peacemaker junket, when Episode 6 wasn’t available to watch yet. You can watch that full exchange above, but Brooks capped off that portion of the conversation with this statement:

Do you know James Gunn? He likes to shake it up.

Yes, James Gunn, who created Peacemaker and is also running DC Studios, does indeed know how to shake things up. Earlier on, Freddie Stroma did confirm that there was indeed “something very off” about the other universe, but he understandably didn’t share any specific spoilers. So now we know that Nazis are running the show in this universe, and the alternate Adrian/Vigilante is part of the Sons of Liberty, which are fighting back against this regime. I hope Adebayo is able to find help quickly or at least hide, because that mob looks ready to kill her.

Rick Flag Sr. Met With Lex Luthor In Prison

Between the Nazis, Economos being stabbed in the hand by the alternate Auggie Smith, and the alternate Emilia Harcourt discovering her counterpart, “Ignorance is Chris” ended on a wild note. However, these weren’t even the biggest surprises of the episode. #1 on the list was a surprise appearance from Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, who’s now imprisoned at Belle Reve after being arrested for his crimes in Superman.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Rick Flag Sr. visited Luthor at the prison asking for his help with tracking Peacemaker’s Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Finding incentive to get Luthor to cooperate was difficult since he was sentenced to 265 years behind bars, but Flag agreed to have to have the bald baddie transferred to a non-metahuman prison. However, there may be more to this deal than we saw. Flag mentioned that this was an “opportunity for redemption” for Luthor, and the new head of A.R.G.U.S. ominously telling Sasha Bordeaux that they were now partners with the man didn’t sound good at all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With two episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 remaining, hopefully we’ll learn the full extent of what Lex Luthor got in this deal and if it will tie into what happens with him in Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming DC movie set for release on July 9, 2027. Whether or not we actually see Nicholas Hoult again on the HBO Max series is unclear, though I should note that one of the Season 2 previews revealed that we’ll reunite with his minions Otis and Sydney Happersen. So count on them to help with finding the QUC device.