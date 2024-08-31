As Fan Campaign To Save My Lady Jane Heats Up, The Stars’ Story About Their Chemistry Read Hits Even Harder
Is it too late?
Fans of Prime Video's My Lady Jane got the worst kind of news earlier in August when the historical fantasy romance was cancelled after just one season. While the show didn't end on a life-or-death cliffhanger, the executive producers had hopes and dreams for a Season 2. Well, viewers who fell in love with Jane and Guildford's love story aren't quite ready to give up, and the campaign to save the series is still heating up. And after the story that Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel told about their chemistry read and auditions, who wouldn't want a second season?
Viewers who want that second season wasted no time in trying to show Amazon Prime Video that My Lady Jane deserves to be rescued. The first fan petition was seeking 50,000 signatures; when that milestone was reached, the goal was upped to 75,000 signatures. At the time of writing, another 1,808 people signed in one day. A second petition is also making the rounds, and is currently approaching its goal of 15,000 signatures.
If that's not enough, the fandom has also started a GoFundMe to "Donate to help #SaveMyLadyJane." That hashtag has also trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) off and on since the cancellation on August 16. Whether or not the decision to cancel is reversed, fans are certainly not giving up without a fight just yet.
And on the subject of fighting... when I spoke with My Lady Jane stars Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel together earlier this summer in the 2024 TV schedule, Bader shared that the first time she met her on-screen love interest was the stunt rehearsal for the scene with Jane and Guildford battling each other with daggers. To quote Bader:
My Lady Jane had a talented ensemble, but no way would the show have garnered such a fanbase with Amazon Prime Video subscriptions if the two leads couldn't generate the right kind of chemistry. Having already seen the full season when I spoke with the stars, I asked about the audition process. Bluemel shared his experience:
Few people will ever have to loudly recite a Latin poem to try and get a job, but it clearly worked for Edward Bluemel to land the role of Guildford! Emily Bader, who reacted to the cancellation news this month with a heartbreaking post, agreed that the audition process took some time:
Showing that they each had what it takes to play their characters separately was one thing; the actors who would portray Jane and Guildford had to be able to generate some sparks between them. According the Bluemel, the chemistry read between them wasn't exactly steamy, but it's a cute story in hindsight. He explained:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Apparently, a Zoom chemistry read is "very unsexy" for the people trying to win roles in a very romantic series! Bader went on to share one way to make a Zoom read even more awkward, but Bluemel found the silver lining.
- Emily Bader: "And it gets frozen on one blink. Always really great. [laughs]."
- Edward Bluemel: "Luckily, we clearly managed to do something that felt right."
The fans who are currently signing petitions, posting hashtags, and even donating funds would surely agree that the co-stars did indeed manage to do something right together. It's hard to imagine other actors in the lead roles of Jane and Guildford at this point, but did they ever do a chemistry read with somebody else during the audition process? I asked that very question, and Emily Bader responded:
Only time will tell if My Lady Jane's Season 1 finale truly is the permanent series finale. Plenty of people are clearly still hoping for more of the show's alternate take on British history. If you want to to revisit the series or even check it out for the first time, the good news is that a cancellation doesn't mean Amazon removing the show from its library. All eight episodes of My Lady Jane are available streaming with a Prime Video subscription now.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).