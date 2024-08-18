My Lady Jane's Emily Bader Reacted To Cancellation With A Heartbreaking Post, But Her Co-Star Took A Different Approach

Spoilers for My Lady Jane lie ahead, so read on at your own risk.

There’s nothing quite like the heartbreak when one of the best streaming services gives you a fantastic new show and then gives it the boot shortly after. Such is the case with the new steamy period comedy, My Lady Jane, which after one season, has been canceled by Prime Video. With that, the stars of the show, Emily Bader (Jane Grey) and Edward Bluemel (Guildford Dudley), took to Instagram to share their reactions to the news. Bader signified the occasion with a somewhat heartbreaking post, while Bluemel took a very different approach.

Similar to other period shows on streaming that were suddenly canceled, like Our Flag Means Death or Renegade Nell, My Lady Jane built a loyal following. A number of fans on social media appeared shocked to find out the semi-historically accurate show with a twist was forced to call it quits so soon after releasing as part of the 2024 TV schedule in June. Emily Bader reached out to the fans via her Instagram story, empathizing with their less-than-pleased reactions:

While it's a small detail, the small heartbreak emoji is indeed crushing to see. That aside, the Fresh Kills alum also made sure to thank the cast and crew “for being a family,” and said creating the show was “a dream come true.” Check out her other post:

Speaking of her collaborators, her co-star, Edward Bluemel, also took to his Instagram stories to commemorate the show, but his approach was a bit less serious, yet still very heartfelt.

If you've read this far, you're probably well aware of the devilishly handsome and secretly sensitive Guildford’s alter-ego: a horse. On the show, most Ethians (people who have the power to transform into certain animals) have the ability to control when they change into an animal. Unfortunately, Guildford was not granted that ability alongside his powers, as he automatically transforms into a horse when the sun is up.

So consequently, the Sex Education actor spent a good chunk of the series as an equine. In an attempt to lighten the mood following the cancellation news, he posted the following words of mourning atop of a collage of crying horse pictures screen-shotted from the Google Image search “sad horse”:

We lost a real one yesterday 🙏In memoriam of our beloved and very sadly cut short tv show, I will now post my most bizarre My Lady Jane content on my camera roll. I loved this show and everyone who helped make it so much, it was special and unique and all the messages, memes, gifs, fancams, thirsty dms etc have meant the world. ❤️❤️❤️🐴

I love that his reaction was very much in the spirit of the show. And, if I’ll miss anything more than this show, it will be the Killing Eve veteran’s constant and hilarious BTS posts on his Instagram. What good casting by the showrunners, because he certainly has the same quick wits as Guildford. And the My Lady Jane producers had much more planned for both him and the eponymous character. The season (or now-series) finale left the door open for further adventures and romance, with some storylines left unresolved.

And, I mean, Edward Bluemel didn’t spend half the season playing a horse for nothing! Check out another one of the actor's funny posts:

To end his silly spam series, the Persuasion actor wrapped up with some final heartfelt parting words for his set family. He also included send-off truly worthy of Lord Guildford Dudley, as he poked fun at his playboy character one last time:

Anyway that’s enough, thank you everyone involved in the creation of the show and to all of us for watching it ❤️Feel free to pay tribute to the show tonight in true Guildford fashion by either chugging your wine/non alcoholic alternative or by french kissing your lover with arguably slightly too much tongue 💕