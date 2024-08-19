'Prime Count Your Days': My Lady Jane Fans Are Livid About Its Cancellation After One Season, And There's Already A Petition To Save It

The list of canceled 2024 TV shows continues to grow, with Prime Video’s My Lady Jane being the latest title to receive the ax. Said development comes less than two months after the series debuted on the streaming platform. As you can imagine, fans are not happy, and they've also taken action. That's evidenced by the fact that there's a campaign to save the fantastical romp.

Devoted My Lady Jane watchers started a petition back in July in the hopes of convincing Prime Video to renew the show for a second season. Unfortunately, the 12K+ signatures weren’t convincing enough, but fans aren’t losing hope just yet. A second petition was created after the cancelation was announced, urging other streamers to pick up the series.Petitions like these aren't new, as fans of Max’s Our Flag Means Death are still fighting for a renewal months after the beloved pirate show was canceled. Though fan petitions might not always work, they have had some success in the past. For instance, Netflix saved Manifest after viewers launched a campaign.

In addition to the petition, fans are also taking a more direct approach by sharing their thoughts on social media. Several hours after the news was announced, X User @nancysdrcw posted an edit of some of series cast members Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel’s best scenes, adding the caption:

You have this level of chemistry and still decide to cancel the show…. Prime count your days.

The genre-bending historical fantasy romance series takes place in 16th-century England and follows Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) and her forced marriage to Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel). To make matters worse, Jane is unexpectedly crowned queen overnight and finds herself targeted by a group of individuals who want the throne. As of right now, obsessed fans are not alone in sharing their reactions to the cancellation, as even Bader and Blumel have reacted.

As expected, fans have begun to process the news in varying forms. For some, that means shouting about horrible news and commiserating with fellow fans:

How the fandom is feeling today #MyLadyJane pic.twitter.com/5ZkaDwdUElAugust 17, 2024

Others took a more cheeky approach to sharing their grief, like X User @threadofgoldenn, who used the unfortunate news as an opportunity to subtly point out the major plot twist in My Lady Jane. Let’s just say, if you know, you know.

IM DISTRAUGHT ACTUALLY pic.twitter.com/LNyRus7bmjAugust 16, 2024

In addition to tweets sharing scenes that showed off how amazing the series was, there are also a plethora of fans who took a more simplistic approach to their grieving and annoyance and one of the best streaming services.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WHY WOULD YOU HURT ME LIKE THIS, [Prime Video] ?!!! I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you. - @GissaneSophia

Congratulations, you just killed one of the best shows you had [Prime Video] - @notgllian

While Prime Video didn’t give a definitive reason for the cancellation, Variety and other sources have alleged that the series failed to find a broad audience despite earning a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, this detail only angered fans more, who were quick to argue that wide audience appeal doesn’t happen overnight and that My Lady Jane should have been given more than a little less than two months to find its viewership. @threadofgoldenn also stated the following:

The show has barely been out, how do you expect it to find a broad audience???? Imagine if The Office was cancelled after one season? Sometimes it takes time for shows to blow up. BUT ALSO this show was already so popular!!!!! SO WTF @PrimeVideo

More on My Lady Jane (Image credit: Prime Video) Following Prime Video's My Lady Jane Cancellation, Here's What The Executive Producers Told Us About Their 'Hopes And Dreams' For Season 2

It’s unfortunate that certain shows, which have tremendous potential, are not being given a chance to grow in today’s TV landscape. At the very least, one would think that streamers would wait six months before putting a brand new series on the chopping block — especially when they’re not marketing them wide enough to garner the audience they hope for. As for whether or not My Lady Jane fans' petition will be successful, that remains to be seen. But, in the meantime, it seems they're going to aim to make their voices heard.

If you haven’t checked out My Lady Jane yet, now would be a perfect time to use that Prime Video subscription and check it out. And should you now be in need of something to else to watch, you can check out the 2024 TV schedule, which is packed with viable viewing options.