After FBI: International Finally Revealed Vo's Fate, Vinesssa Vidotto Unpacks The Aftermath For The Fly Team

Warning: spoilers are ahead for FBI: International's Season 4 winter premiere, called "The Kill Floor" and available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

FBI: International fans officially have a lot to celebrate with the first episode of the 2025 TV schedule! Not only did the CBS drama definitively resolve the bloody cliffhanger from the fall finale when Vo was shot, but also confirmed that she survived her ordeal and the Fly Team hasn't tragically lost an agent. Vinessa Vidotto didn't actually appear in the episode, though, but she spoke with CinemaBlend about what comes next for Vo after her very near-death experience and when she'll be back in Season 4.

"The Kill Floor" took most of the hour to confirm that Vo would survive, to the point that Amanda Tate delivered some bad news to her parents back home. Luckily, Vo was on the (off-screen) road to recovery by the time the final credits rolled, and poor Raines was the Fly Team member with the freshest injuries after he was kidnapped. Everybody lived! But can everybody get back to normal?

When I spoke to Vinessa Vidotto, she revealed that she didn't even know Vo's fate herself when she filmed the fall finale sequence that had her thinking she "might be dying." I'd been lucky enough to see the winter premiere ahead of our conversation, so I needed to know: had she watched it once the rest of the cast finished filming it?

No, I didn't, and I didn't read it on purpose, because of the same feeling that I got when I didn't watch the reaction for [Episode] 8, and to watch it just as an audience member – it really hit me, honestly. So I'm excited to [watch]. I know the gist of 9, but as an actor, you get critical of performance and whatnot, and you're too in the story, because you are performing it with your cast mates. I was like, 'Ooh, I kinda want to go back to when I wasn't an actor and just watching as an audience member.' That feels really nice, so I'm excited to see 9 as well.

The actress also shared that the cast likes to watch the show "together as a group," so hopefully she was able to experience the story for the first time alongside her co-stars! Of course, Vo was undoubtedly still in rough shape by the end of the winter premiere, even if she didn't actually appear in any scene. Fans don't have to worry that Vo will be recovering off-screen for the foreseeable future, though, as Vidotto confirmed when she'll be back:

It's 10! It's the one after 9. There's a little bit of a time jump.

While we have to wait until the first episode after the winter premiere to see what Vo is like back in action after being shot, she's clearly processing it differently than when Kellett decided to leave the team following a cliffhanger. Still, the extent of Vo's injuries wasn't such that she could just shake them off in a week, and the actress addressed what her recovery will look like:

Can't be shaken off in a week. Takes quite a few weeks, if not months, to recover from. But she's a badass, she's resilient, and she is on the Fly Team. She's not just a regular agent, and to be on the Fly Team, it takes a type of person to risk their lives in the first place, endure that, and decide to move on in service of the Fly Team and protecting Americans.

The actress didn't spoil just how long the time jump would be, but it would track if FBI: International simply used the length of the winter hiatus – a.k.a. the nearly two months between the fall finale in mid-December and winter premiere in late January – for Vo's recovery. That would catch the show up in real time without needing Wes to bench Vo, after all, and Jesse Lee Soffer has only had good things to say about Wes and Vo's bond. Vidotto went on:

I don't think we dive too deep into the trauma and experience of it all, but more of, I think just Vo being eager to go back and serve the team, and maybe the underlying thing is that she felt like she failed the team, or has to prove to Wes that she belongs still, because he was her training agent at West Point. So there might be that as well.

It should be interesting to see if Vo does go through this journey of feeling like she failed the Fly Team, because it's a safe bet that nobody else on the Fly Team would agree with her. Alas, we still have to wait to see Vo back in action, because she doesn't appear in the promo for Episode 10. Take a look:

FBI: International 4x10 Promo "Keep Calm and Deliver The Biotoxin" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Whatever role Vo has in Episode 10, it's clear that the next installment will be an exciting one for Raines! Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET to catch new episodes of FBI: International, between FBI (which had a powerful storyline for Scola in its winter premiere) at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted (which is getting messy for Nina) at 10 p.m. ET. You can also stream new episodes next day on Paramount+.