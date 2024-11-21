As FBI: Most Wanted Heads Into A Short Break, The Next Episode Promo Reveals The Epic Crisis I've Been Waiting For All Season

The criminals of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 have been as dastardly as ever for the Fugitive Task Force in the 2024 TV schedule, and it's a safe bet that won't change even as the CBS drama (as well as FBI and FBI: International) faces a short break between episodes. The most recent installment of Most Wanted, which put some focus on Ray in his stepdad role, ended with a promo for what comes next, and it reveals that a high-stakes episode that showrunner David Hudgins hyped as "epic" to CinemaBlend weeks ago is finally on the way. I've been waiting weeks for a look!

Before we get into the promo (available below), let's start at the beginning! I spoke with the showrunner ahead of the Season 6 premiere, about topics ranging from some Fugitive Task Force relationship updates to getting to film a full TV season again this time. He previewed some of the episodes that were on the way in Season 6, including the eco-terrorism case that was a ride for Nina and the high school deepfake situation that took a toll on Remy. (You can stream those episodes now with a Paramount+ subscription.)

He also previewed some that would come later in the season, and I had an idea that the one I've been waiting for was next on deck after the latest aired on November 19. Back in early October, Hudgins said:

We've got a big fun [episode]. It was very expensive, but we have a big fun bank robbery episode that kind of feels like Ocean's 11. Bank robbery is the FBI bread and butter, and that was inspired by a real robbery that happened out here where it wasn't a bank, it was a warehouse. But it's this gang of thieves that's a lot of fun.

Given that that sounds a whole lot like the most recent episode of Season 6, I think we can count on the next installment as the "epic" one that Hudgins previewed to CinemaBlend nearly two months ago and that I've been waiting ever since to see. He shared:

We have… an episode I love. It starts off in a beauty pageant, and it peels back to an assassin in stilettos who's targeting a foreign dignitary at a soccer game, and we actually went to Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey and shot for four days. It's big, it's epic. It's good. We've got a lot of great stuff coming.

Now, I'm not a soccer expert nor have I ever been to Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey, but the promo makes it pretty clear what FBI: Most Wanted has in store when it returns on December 3 after taking a week off. Check out the preview footage, which shows exactly why Hudgins said that getting to shoot in this particular location was "big" and "epic," below:

FBI: Most Wanted 6x06 Promo "Pageantry" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

If the shots of the Fugitive Task Force racing around the stadium aren't proof enough that the episode that David Hudgins hyped is coming up next, the description adds further evidence. Called "Pageanty," CBS' description reads:

When an international beauty queen is killed on live television, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to hunt down the killer. Meanwhile, Hana senses that Ethan is hiding something.

Of course, David Hudgins previewing getting to film at Red Bull Stadium with an assassin on the hunt doesn't spoil the meat of the episode at all, so fans will still want to tune in to FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET on December 3. I'm also intrigued by the clue that Hana will be suspicious that Ethan is hiding something, as we haven't gotten too much insight on Hana in Season 6 so far.

Hopefully it means that Michael Raymond-James will be back as a guest star. I may not have entirely trusted Ethan last season, but this seems like a great story for Hana! With the 2025 TV schedule quickly approaching, FBI: Most Wanted seems to be delivering a big episode before the end of the year.

As always, new episodes of Most Wanted air at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Tuesdays, following FBI: International (which just featured some surprising sparks between Wes and Vo) at 9 p.m. ET and FBI (which just put Jubal through the wringer again) at 8 p.m. ET. All three will return on December 3 after taking an extra week off.