FBI: Most Wanted Resolved An Emotional Cliffhanger Off Screen, But I Hope The Story Isn't Truly Over For that X-Files Vet

Spoilers ahead for Episode 12 of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, called "68 Seconds" and available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

The Fugitive Task Force was back in action with the latest episode of FBI: Most Wanted in the 2025 TV schedule dealing with a series of rapes in Maine after Remy's ex-girlfriend April was attacked. It made for a heavy hour of television, particularly when Hana, Barnes, and Nina all confided in each other than they'd been assaulted themselves at some point in their lives. There was a brief tangent from the case worthy of Law & Order: SVU elsewhere in the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe, when Hana resolved the cliffhanger from last week's episode with just one line.

And while I'm glad that the update was good news for Ray Cannon and his family, I truly hope that the off-screen resolution wasn't the end of this storyline for The X-Files alum Steven Williams, especially after what one experienced FBI: Most Wanted director told me about getting to work with him. But first things first!

Steven Williams' Season 6 Story

Steven Williams has been a recurring guest star since early Season 5 as Ray Cannon Sr., after a case prompted Ray Jr. (Edwin Hodge) to call on his dad. At the time, Hodge had the highest of praise for Williams, saying that he was "absolutely brilliant" and "popped onto set and he just shined."

With his return in Season 6, Most Wanted set up a pretty juicy storyline for the Cannon family when Ray Sr. discovered at the end of last week's episode that his life was on the line if he didn't receive emergency surgery ASAP. Of course, I wasn't expecting the show to pick up right where it left off, but when last we saw the family, Ray and Cora were rushing to get his dad back to the hospital after getting this call from the elder Cannon's nurse:

We need you to come back to the hospital. A radiologist took a second look at your CT scan, and you have an aortic aneurysm. If it moves or bursts, you die literally any minute. We need you for surgery immediately.

And as it happened, the resolution came pretty unceremoniously in "68 Seconds." When the agents (not including Ray) arrived on the scene to join Remy, the SSA asked how Ray is doing, and Hana responded:

Good. His dad's out of surgery and expected to make a full recovery.

And that was it! Edwin Hodge didn't even appear in the episode, let alone Steven Williams as his father. In theory, this could well have been the end of FBI: Most Wanted's storyline about Ray Sr.'s health woes. I'm inclined to think there's more story to tell, though, as he was already having balance issues that led to his hospitalization in the first place. I'd also wondered if he was having memory issues after Ray seemingly reminded him why Caleb wasn't at home last week.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's still potential in this storyline for Williams on the show, and I'm particularly hopeful after what director Milena Govich said about working with him.

High Praise For Steven Williams As Ray Sr.

As a fan of Steven Williams from his time as the enigmatic Mr. X on The X-Files, I was already predisposed to like him on FBI: Most Wanted, although Mr. X and Ray Sr. could hardly be more different. Since I enjoyed his work going back to the '90s, I had to ask director Milena Govich during our recent interview what it has been like to work with him as a recurring guest star on the show. She shared:

Steven is fantastic. He is so charismatic, charming, funny, and comes with such great perspective. I have such respect for him. I actually got to direct him on his very first episode of FBI: Most Wanted back in Season 5. It was Episode 2 of Season 5 when we introduced his character, so that was a lot of fun getting to dig in with him and figure out what this relationship is that he has with his son and their backstory, their history. It was a real treat to get to continue to explore that dynamic.

FBI: Most Wanted has certainly given Steven Williams more opportunities to be funny and charming than The X-Files back in the day! X's interactions with Agent Mulder were short on jokes, to say the least, and Ray Sr. is a lot more lovable. And as Milena Govich pointed out, his relationship with his son is pretty relatable in Season 5:

I think there's a lot of us that are out there who can relate to having a parent of the older generation who thinks they can be doing stuff that they probably shouldn't be doing. [laughs] So it's a very relatable story and relationship.

For now, it's a waiting game to see if FBI: Most Wanted will continue Ray Sr.'s storyline in Season 5 after resolving the cliffhanger off screen. The promo for the next episode, called "Greek Tragedy" and airing on Tuesday, February 25 at 10 p.m. ET, at least confirms that his son will be back soon! Check out Edwin Hodge back in action:

FBI: Most Wanted 6x13 Promo "Greek Tragedy" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

CBS' Tuesday night lineup of FBI action is going strong, with FBI starting things off at 8 p.m. ET, FBI: International continuing at 9 p.m. ET, and then Most Wanted wrapping up at 10 p.m. ET. That said, the original series starring Missy Peregrym is the only one of the three shows already renewed for the 2025-2026 TV schedule, so the future is still undetermined for International and Most Wanted.