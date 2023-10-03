FBI True Executive Producers Talk The Harrowing 'Boy In The Bunker' True Story In CBS' Docuseries Premiere
The EPs explained why you won't want to miss the "Boy in the Bunker" story on CBS.
CBS is bringing the FBI True docuseries to primetime to retell some of the most shocking cases in FBI history from the perspectives of the real-life agents who were involved, sharing their stories with fellow agents over drinks. The show will tackle some of the most well-known crimes in American history as well as some that are less widely known but no less harrowing. The premiere will cover the "Boy in the Bunker" case of a young boy held hostage, and executive producers Craig Turk and Anne Beagan (a retired FBI agent herself) spoke with CinemaBlend about the episode.
FBI True airs in the fall of the 2023 TV season that is missing CBS' usual hit FBI shows, and "Boy in the Bunker" tells a true story with a different kind of intensity than the scripted shows. I asked the executive producers why this particular case of a child being held hostage in rural Alabama was the right one to start the docuseries on network TV, and Craig Turk shared:
Viewers tuning in will see exactly what Craig Turk means about the clocking starting to tick "fast," and the episode tells the true story of the killer Jimmy Lee Dykes. The story has so much going on that it's told over two episodes on October 3, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Turk went on to explain the kinds of agents who will share their experiences, including one whose credentials should sound familiar to Criminal Minds fans:
Anne Beagan lent her experience and connections to the show as a former FBI agent, and has worked as an FBI special advisor to shows including FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. She shared that she "completely" agrees with her co-executive producer's explanation of "Boy in the Bunker" as the FBI True docuseries premiere on CBS, and went on to explain her perspective on how the case is approached by the agents involved:
"Most unbelievable case" is saying quite a lot, particularly with BAU veteran Molly Amman and HRT legend Bill Francis telling their first-person stories to a retired supervisory special agent on camera. FBI True will run on Tuesday nights in CBS' fall lineup, with two back-to-back cases of a half hour each. Craig Turk explained why the shorter runtime works, while sometimes cases require just a bit more:
FBI True will air some episodes that previously released for Paramount+ subscribers as well as never-before-seen episodes. For a glimpse of what to expect from the BAU and HRT veterans telling the story of the Alabama bunker crisis, check out the sneak peek below:
"Boy in the Bunker" airs as the network TV docuseries premiere of FBI True on Tuesday, October 3 at 9 p.m. ET. That is the time slot usually held by FBI: International, so the FBI action will continue on Tuesdays in a new way. Check back with CinemaBlend for more from Anne Beagan and Craig Turk as the season continues!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley
By Carly Levy
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy