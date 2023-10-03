FBI True Executive Producers Talk The Harrowing 'Boy In The Bunker' True Story In CBS' Docuseries Premiere

CBS is bringing the FBI True docuseries to primetime to retell some of the most shocking cases in FBI history from the perspectives of the real-life agents who were involved, sharing their stories with fellow agents over drinks. The show will tackle some of the most well-known crimes in American history as well as some that are less widely known but no less harrowing. The premiere will cover the "Boy in the Bunker" case of a young boy held hostage, and executive producers Craig Turk and Anne Beagan (a retired FBI agent herself) spoke with CinemaBlend about the episode.

FBI True airs in the fall of the 2023 TV season that is missing CBS' usual hit FBI shows, and "Boy in the Bunker" tells a true story with a different kind of intensity than the scripted shows. I asked the executive producers why this particular case of a child being held hostage in rural Alabama was the right one to start the docuseries on network TV, and Craig Turk shared:

I think it's as dramatic as it gets. A man hijacks a school bus, shoots the driver in front of the kids, kidnaps a five year old boy, takes him into this underground bunker. You know that he's been preparing for a long time, and the clock starts ticking fast. And we get to feature I think two of the most interesting elements of FBI skill sets.

Viewers tuning in will see exactly what Craig Turk means about the clocking starting to tick "fast," and the episode tells the true story of the killer Jimmy Lee Dykes. The story has so much going on that it's told over two episodes on October 3, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Turk went on to explain the kinds of agents who will share their experiences, including one whose credentials should sound familiar to Criminal Minds fans:

We get Molly Amman from the BAU, from the Behavioral Analysis Unit, who is one of the original rock star agents that Anne introduced us to, but she's fantastic and so interesting and gives you such a different dimension on the story. And then Bill Francis, who is a legend on the Hostage Rescue Team. I think the combination of those two, and looking at what the FBI brought to bear in this case and just the unbelievable stakes and pressure. I think it's one of the most incredible episodes we've ever done.

Anne Beagan lent her experience and connections to the show as a former FBI agent, and has worked as an FBI special advisor to shows including FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. She shared that she "completely" agrees with her co-executive producer's explanation of "Boy in the Bunker" as the FBI True docuseries premiere on CBS, and went on to explain her perspective on how the case is approached by the agents involved:

If I could just add to that – it's just a harrowing crime. It's a true psychological thriller with unbelievable immediate and elaborate problem solving demonstrated by multiple units within the FBI. Right? The profilers, the bomb technicians, the negotiators, the hostage rescue team. It's a true good versus evil story with a ticking clock. I mean, it's just an unbelievably amazing story. Everyone involved – and these are battle tested warriors, all the agents on this case – they all say the same thing. It was one of the most unbelievable cases, or the most unbelievable case, they were ever involved in.

"Most unbelievable case" is saying quite a lot, particularly with BAU veteran Molly Amman and HRT legend Bill Francis telling their first-person stories to a retired supervisory special agent on camera. FBI True will run on Tuesday nights in CBS' fall lineup, with two back-to-back cases of a half hour each. Craig Turk explained why the shorter runtime works, while sometimes cases require just a bit more:

To get an episode fit into the 25 minutes sometimes is a challenge, but we feel like they move really fast and they're really dynamic, and that's a great watch in a half hour. But sometimes there's just so much story, and they're so exciting. Like [the] Alabama bunker, there's just no way to fit that into a half hour so we have been tending lately to lean into some hour episodes. We've shot a couple of them over the past two weeks in New York, actually and in DC for the first time. We love that and it does sort of take up two spaces in our run order, but some of these stories are so big and so incredible that they kind of need the time.

FBI True will air some episodes that previously released for Paramount+ subscribers as well as never-before-seen episodes. For a glimpse of what to expect from the BAU and HRT veterans telling the story of the Alabama bunker crisis, check out the sneak peek below:

"Boy in the Bunker" airs as the network TV docuseries premiere of FBI True on Tuesday, October 3 at 9 p.m. ET. That is the time slot usually held by FBI: International, so the FBI action will continue on Tuesdays in a new way. Check back with CinemaBlend for more from Anne Beagan and Craig Turk as the season continues!