FBI's Missy Peregrym Breaks Down Maggie's Secret After Returning To Work, Plus Potential Fallout With OA
Maggie is back on FBI, and star Missy Peregrym opened up about her return!
Spoilers ahead for Episode 7 of FBI Season 5, called “Ready or Not.”
FBI has finally welcomed Agent Maggie Bell back for the first time since April, as she recovered enough from her sarin gas exposure to return to the job. “Ready or Not” also marked actress Missy Peregrym’s return, months after departing for her maternity leave. The agent’s first case back involved a double homicide that put a lot of stress on her, and she had a secret safety net in case that stress became too much for her. Confiding in OA about it ultimately backfired, and the actress opened up to CinemaBlend about the secret and potential fallout between Maggie and her partner.
While Maggie seemed totally ready to get back into action on her return, she found herself struggling with some elements of the case, which led to the reveal that she had filled a prescription for anti-anxiety meds that she received from a therapist with no connections to those at the FBI who approved her for active duty. She confided in OA that she had the pills just in case her nerves about returning became too much, and promised that she would tell him if she took one (or even thought seriously about taking one), since it would be against Bureau policy for an agent to be in the field on such meds.
So even though Maggie wasn’t keeping the secret of her prescription from absolutely everybody, she was determined that the FBI didn’t need to know unless the anxiety was severe enough to affect her on the job and she took any of the pills. Missy Peregrym weighed in on her character’s state of mind in filling the prescription but not officially telling the Bureau, saying:
Maggie never lied to the FBI about the anxiety meds, but wasn’t entirely forthcoming about having the prescription to anybody other than OA. She made it very clear that she would tell him if she felt that she needed to take any of the meds, and had a good explanation for why she saw a therapist who wasn’t affiliated with the Bureau. She was keeping it a secret in some ways, but not being deceptive. It made her feel safer in her return, and the only person who really made it an issue was OA. Peregrym (who previously shared how she related to Maggie in her return) continued:
OA of course didn’t spread the news around that Maggie had been prescribed some anti-anxiety meds, and instead went above and beyond to try and protect her. He stopped her from shooting the criminal of the week because she would have had to take a blood test, and he thought that she might have secretly taken some of the meds and wanted to cover for her.
They lucked out in that they still caught the bad guy despite OA stopping her from shooting him, but it left their partnership in rough shape. When I asked Missy Peregrym if OA not trusting her damaged his partnership with Maggie, she shared:
OA has had a rough time in the months since she was exposed to sarin gas, including going through a trauma of his own just a few episodes ago, and Zeeko Zaki opened up about how he might have handled it differently if Maggie had been around. Missy Peregrym confirmed that OA had the best of intentions with overprotective efforts, then elaborated:
The very good news is that their partnership clearly isn’t irrevocably damaged at this point, and fans can look forward to seeing them hash the situation out some more in the next episode. Only time will tell what comes of their conversation, but Maggie is officially back in action, and that bodes well for the team moving forward. Here’s hoping that she and OA are back at their best before the end of the year!
Keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of FBI (opens in new tab) with Missy Peregrym back as Agent Maggie Bell. You can revisit earlier days of her partnership with OA streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, and start planning ahead for the new year with our 2023 TV premiere schedule.
