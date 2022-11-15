FBI Star Missy Peregrym Previews Maggie's Risky Return To Work And Redefining The Partnership With OA
Missy Peregrym is bringing Maggie back to FBI!
FBI is finally bringing Missy Peregrym back as Agent Maggie Bell after a long absence, and her first case back won’t be easy on her. After being exposed to sarin gas back in April resulted in a long break from the job while she recovered, the Bureau has a double homicide in store for Maggie as she rejoins the team. Ahead of the episode, the actress spoke with CinemaBlend about why Maggie’s return is going to be risky… and why the partnership between Maggie and OA will need some redefining.
Missy Peregrym’s first episode back is called “Ready or Not” and will air on Tuesday, November 15. Not only will Maggie have the double homicide to investigate, but she’ll reveal something to her partner that causes him to worry about her. In light of the title of the episode, I asked the actress just how ready Maggie actually is to jump back into action, and she shared:
Considering that the last case Maggie worked involved enough exposure to sarin gas that she would have surely died if OA hadn’t gone all-out to save her, it’s easy to understand why her return to work could be complicated! Missy Peregrym has explained why she found it easy to relate to Maggie in coming back. Based on her comments about whether or not Maggie is ready, it sounds like not much is going to be easy for her character… or for OA.
Her partner had an incredibly difficult time with her near-death experience back in Season 4, not helped by the fact that he was already triggered due to the case involving sarin gas. OA also went through a trauma of his own recently, with Zeeko Zaki sharing how he might have handled the situation differently if Maggie had been around. Missy Peregrym previewed what their partnership looks like after the passage of time with her character out of commission:
Being overprotective just isn’t something that can work when it comes to a job that requires agents to put their lives on the line for the greater good. While he has tried to protect her at times in the past, it sounds like “Ready or Not” will show a whole new side of OA as he deals with his portion of the trauma while Maggie does the same next to him. She has her own challenges with coming back after seven months; how will she react to how he handles her return?
Fans will have to tune in to the episode to find out, but this isn’t the first time that Maggie is coming back to her normal job after being absent for a while. Just as the sarin gas was used to say a temporary goodbye to Maggie for the sake of Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave and birth of her daughter, Maggie was sent on an undercover mission at the end of Season 2 so that the actress could go on maternity leave for her son.
Her return that time wasn’t easy on her, as she lost somebody important to her while working undercover. I asked how Maggie’s state of mind coming back to work this time compares to how she returned from her undercover operation, and Missy Peregrym shared:
While Maggie’s first case of Season 5 (and the redefined state of her partnership with OA) will be complicated, fans can celebrate that the actress is back in action after such a long absence. Shantel VanSanten of For All Mankind filled in for Maggie as Agent Nina Chase while she was gone (and Nina will return, according to the executive producer), but there was no replacing Maggie.
Watch the “Ready or Not” episode of FBI (opens in new tab) on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see Missy Peregrym’s return as Maggie Bell. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the series streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, and start planning ahead for the new year (including when all three FBI shows will be back) with our 2023 TV premiere schedule.
