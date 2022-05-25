Filming Top Gun: Maverick Flooded Jay Ellis With Emotional Memories Of Growing Up In A Military Family, Brought Him So Much Pride
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Some new Top Gun blood had a history with the subject.
Ready to meet the new Top Gun recruit cast? Over 35 years after the iconic film sent Tom Cruise flying Navy aircrafts, “Maverick” Mitchell is back now as a test pilot and flight instructor for Top Gun: Maverick. Among the new pilots of the U.S. Pacific Fleet is Jay Ellis’ Lieutenant Reuben "Payback" Fitch, who actually has a background in the military himself and recently spoke out about what it meant to him to be in the new sequel.
While speaking to CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell about Top Gun: Maverick, the Insecure and Escape Room actor shared how growing up with a father in the Air Force brought insight into his Top Gun character. In his words:
Ahead of the cameras rolling on Top Gun: Maverick, the actors were placed in a three-month bootcamp, reportedly set up by Tom Cruise, which included aerial aviation and other training. The movie was shot in San Diego, California at the Naval Air Station North Island along with another station in Oak Harbor, Washington. Ellis continued (also in the video above):
Not only was Ellis’ father in the Air Force, his grandfathers and step-grandfathers were as well. The actor understood the sacrifice of being in the military as someone with firsthand memories about it, including often moving around a lot because of it. Per NBC News, Ellis said that Top Gun: Maverick allowed him to understand the ways in which people who fly jets in the Air Force “get chosen and how they trained to do it.”
The movie, which found a perfect release date on Memorial Weekend, has already received high praise from critics, including from CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg in our Top Gun: Maverick review, who called the movie a “visceral cinematic experience.” Alongside Jay Ellis’ involvement, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris are among the new cast members.
You will see a familiar face in Val Kilmer’s “Iceman,” who Tom Cruise “rallied” for amidst a mainly fresh cast that Jerry Bruckheimer was purposeful about in order to tell a “new chapter of the story." Top Gun: Maverick will follow Cruise’s Pete Mitchell training graduates for a specialized mission “no living pilot has ever seen,” and the Captain will have to face his past fears and come through for his team along the way.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.