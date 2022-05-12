Top Gun: Maverick Reviews Are Online, And Critics Really Hyping The Intense Aerial Sequences
By Heidi Venable published
Sounds like audiences are in for one hell of a ride.
When critics had the chance to screen Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon last month, the first reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Tom Cruise knows his way around an action movie, and the sequel to his 1986 classic also seemed to provide plenty of heart to go along with the insane flight sequences. Now critics' full reviews are in, and sure enough, they seem hyped about the wild ride this movie takes its audience on.
Tom Cruise returns for this sequel more than three decades later as test pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who has dodged advancement over the years, and now finds himself in charge of training a new group of recent Top Gun graduates for a special mission. Among this new group is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late friend Goose. Val Kilmer has also reprised his role from the original movie, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, who is the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Let’s see what the critics are saying about this long-awaited blockbuster, starting with our CinemaBlend review of Top Gun: Maverick. Our own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie 4 stars out of 5, saying this film will take your breath away. He says the story is more compelling and exciting than its predecessor's, and while audiences will feel like they're on a ride for the whole movie, the third act brings cinematic fireworks:
Peter Debruge of Variety calls the film a barrier-breaking sequel, saying the leading man deserves an Oscar for pulling off what the role requires of him. The flight scenes will have audiences feeling like they're right there in the cockpit:
More than one critic has said this is a movie that audiences need right now, and Pete Hammond of Deadline says Top Gun: Maverick soars on a different level than the 1986 classic, not just for its special effects, but for its message that we all need a wingman:
The movie is undoubtedly formulaic, David Rooney of THR says, but there’s no denying that it delivers in terms of both nostalgia and reinvention. He and a number of other critics implore audiences to see Top Gun: Maverick on the biggest screen possible:
Mike Ryan of Uproxx raves about Top Gun: Maverick, saying it's now among his favorite movies of all time. He says the simple plot helps it avoid the pitfalls of other blockbusters, which include too many characters and too many stories. This movie is about the mission, and the action:
It sounds like Top Gun: Maverick had this group feeling the need for speed, so if you’d like to start your summer off with a sonic boom, you can catch this Tom Cruise-led blockbuster in theaters on Friday, May 27. In the meantime, be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next movie night.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.