'Firestarter' Interviews With Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong & Keith Thomas
By Eric Eisenberg , Gabriel Kovacs published
The stars and director of 'Firestarter' discuss their new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel.
“Firestarter” stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and director Keith Thomas discuss their new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. They discuss moving away from the original 1984 adaptation, working with practical fire effects, the legend John Carpenter and his original score for the film, and more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:28 - 1984’s ‘Firestarter’ vs 2022 ‘Firestarter’
- 02:26 - Working With Actual Fire On Set
- 03:53 - Making Changes To The Characters’ Powers For The Movie
- 05:27 - Working With John Carpenter On The Movie’s Score
- 06:59 - Pennywise vs Charlie, According to Ryan Kiera Armstrong
NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.
