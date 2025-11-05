IT: Welcome To Derry Won’t Feature The Dick Hallorann Audiences Know From The Shining, And I Appreciate The Showrunners’ Explanation Why
The character is the same character, but don't expect him to be the same guy.
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of IT: Welcome To Derry. If you have not yet watched, you should take advantage of your HBO Max subscription to do so – or otherwise, proceed at your own risk!
When it comes to long-running franchises, one of my biggest pet peeves regards character stagnation. If it’s felt by studios/filmmakers that audiences have a very specific vision of who a hero or villain is, there will be an effort to resist any significant change (even if decades pass between appearances). Nobody is the exact same person they were after 20 years of being molded by life experience – which is why I am very happy about the approach that IT: Welcome To Derry is taking with Dick Hallorann, played by Chris Chalk.
Hallorann is best known to Stephen King fans from The Shining and Doctor Sleep – books and movies that feature the character as the head chef at the Overlook Hotel and a mentor figure to young Danny Torrance. But The Shining is set in the late 1970s, while IT: Welcome To Derry is very specifically set in 1962, and showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane made a point of presenting him differently than expected. When I spoke with the filmmakers last month during a virtual press day, Fuchs explained that Hallorann was an ‘organic fit for the series because of his cameo in Stephen King’s IT, but they had to also establish room for growth:
Hallorann gets a proper introduction in IT: Welcome To Derry’s second episode, and we learn that he is a part of a very special operation on the Air Force base. More than just being an asset leading teams in the search of something powerful in the titular Maine town, he is guiding them with the use of his psychic abilities, a.k.a. his Shine.
Continuing, Fuchs added that the man is definitely the same character with which audiences are familiar, but it’s a prequel that puts him on a path. The filmmaker added,
Adding his thoughts to the subject, Brad Caleb Kane clarified what we can expect from Dick Hallorann in at least the early episodes of the new Stephen King series. As previously portrayed by Scatman Crothers and Carl Lumbly, he is a genial man who acts with genuine compassion. But that’s not who he is in 1962.
Before he makes his way west and gets a job at the most haunted hotel in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, Hallorann is a much more selfish individual who has a dedicated interest in his own fate alone. Kane explained,
The next stage of his journey is now just days away. Titled "Now You See It," the third episode of IT: Welcome To Derry is set to premiere this Sunday, November 9 at 10pm on HBO, and it will be made available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max. It will be tough to beat the extreme terror that was featured in Episode 2, but an effort will be made, and you can expect plenty more coverage and analysis here on CinemaBlend.
