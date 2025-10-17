The Crazy Story Behind LaKeith Stanfield’s Roofman Character, And Why His Identity Had To Be Kept A Secret

Roofman – one of the latest releases amid the 2025 movie schedule – is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a non-commissioned Army Reserve-officer-turned-convicted criminal. As a result, the film features versions of people who the real Manchester (played by Channing Tatum) crossed paths with. Among those individuals is Steve, who’s portrayed by LaKeith Stanfield. Steve’s a very interesting (and elusive) character so, when CinemaBlend spoke to director Derek Cianfrance, we sought details on the real man who inspired him.

In the film, Steve serves as Jeff’s closest friend, not only providing him with falsified documents but also serving as a proverbial shoulder for him to lean on. The real Manchester, who’s currently serving time in prison, served as a consultant on the film (and even forged a connection with Tatum). However, as candid as Manchester was, Cianfrance told CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb that the former military official wasn’t keen on saying much about the actual man who served as the basis for Steve:

Steve is the one character in the story that the real Jeff was very cagey about. Here's what Jeff told me about Steve. He said, ‘I had a friend who is in the military, who could get passports for me. Let's say his name was Steve.’ When Jeff was living in the Toys “R” Us for a month, he went to go see Steve, and Steve had disappeared to go on a mission, and Jeff got sentenced to another six months in the toy store, and he had to wait. And that's why the time frame happened. So I don't know who Steve is, because Jeff was protecting his friend. So that's a character that was, you know, was kind of fictionalized.

LaKeith Stanfield’s character serves as a true asset to Jeff, who earns notoriety as the “Roofman” for breaking into McDonald’s restaurants using the roofs. Also, as mentioned by Derek Cianfrance, Manchester reached out to “Steve” while he was living in the toy store. It’s intriguing to hear that, in real life, Steve’s absence played a big role in how everything transpired. As for whether Steve could possibly still be producing faux documents somewhere even today, Cianfrance shared the following take:

I think Steve's there. Yeah, Steve's out there. I hope Steve sees the movie. I hope he— I wonder what he's going to think.

What a wild little mystery we have here. Considering how Steve is characterized on screen, I’d be curious to know more about the actual man and some of his exploits. Of course, Jeffrey Manchester is entitled to his decision not to reveal his friend’s true identity. Still, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit curious to at least know what the real Steve thinks about Roofman, which has received mostly positive reviews from critics.

More About Movies Based On True Stories (Image credit: United Artists) 32 Amazing Biopics Everyone Should See

There’s a lot to enjoy about this latest feature from Cianfrance, who’s known for helming other notable films like Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines. Channing Tatum gives a strong performance as the lead of an also-stellar ensemble cast featuring Kirsten Dunst, Peter Dinklage, Uzo Aduba, Ben Mendelsohn, Juno Temple and of course, the aforementioned Stanfield. There are humorous scenes, including one that sees Tatum getting “butt naked” (and it sounds like it was a wild scene to shoot). However, there’s also plenty of heart on display here.

Following Roofman’s release, I do not expect Steve to suddenly come out of the woodwork to share his take. I honestly do still hope, though, he’s at least somewhat pleased with LaKeith Stanfield’s excellent performance. Check out the actor’s work for yourself by seeing the dramedy film in theaters now.