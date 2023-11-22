How Does The First Trans Footballer, Jaiyah Saelua, Feel About Having Her Story Told In Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins?
Jaiyah Saelua is informing the masses about the Faʻafafine identity.
Next Goal Wins, writer/director Taika Waititi’s latest film effort, is finally in theaters all over the world. The film tells the true story of American Samoa’s soccer team overcoming their significant dry spell after famously losing a FIFA game 31-0 in 2001. That wasn’t the only way that the American Somoan team made history, as their own Jaiyah Saelua is the first trans woman to compete in a men's FIFA World Cup qualifier. Although she’s beautifully portrayed by Kaimana in the film, it was Jaiyah Saelua herself who joined Taika Waititi for the Next Goal Wins press tour, and it was done with the intention of educating the masses.
When I asked Jaiyah on behalf of CinemaBlend about having her story told on perhaps the biggest platform American Samoa’s trans population has ever had, she told me this:
Faʻafafine are people who identify as having a third gender or non-binary role in American Samoa. It’s fair to say that most Americans aren’t even aware that the Faʻafafine exist, so the fact that Jaiyah has taken it upon herself to educate communities by utilizing the film’s press is admirable. While Taika Waititi did mention that his football knowledge is still at an all-time low, American awareness of American Samoa culture and Faʻafafine is certainly about to be at an all time high.
Next Goal Wins is something of a departure for Taika Waititi, as it’s completely family-friendly. Our own Eric Eisenberg referred to it as “charming, warm and funny” in his official Next Goal Wins review. Not only is there a positive message at the heart of the movie, but after some massive delays, we’re lucky the film came out at all. The Armie Hammer controversy led to his role of Alex Magnussen, an antagonistic sports executive in the film, being recast with Will Arnett. Recasting has become a common trend with Hammer’s projects, and in this case, Arnett’s role was even expanded after he stepped in. In the end, the film finally made its way to theaters, and helped to tell Jaiyah Saelua's story.
You can inform yourself about Faʻafafine and American Samoa itself by checking out Next Goal Wins in theaters right now! While the 2023 release schedule may be soon coming to a close, we’ll keep you updated on everything coming to theaters in 2024 and beyond!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes
By Megan Behnke