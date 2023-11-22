How Does The First Trans Footballer, Jaiyah Saelua, Feel About Having Her Story Told In Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins?

Next Goal Wins, writer/director Taika Waititi’s latest film effort, is finally in theaters all over the world. The film tells the true story of American Samoa’s soccer team overcoming their significant dry spell after famously losing a FIFA game 31-0 in 2001. That wasn’t the only way that the American Somoan team made history, as their own Jaiyah Saelua is the first trans woman to compete in a men's FIFA World Cup qualifier. Although she’s beautifully portrayed by Kaimana in the film, it was Jaiyah Saelua herself who joined Taika Waititi for the Next Goal Wins press tour, and it was done with the intention of educating the masses.

When I asked Jaiyah on behalf of CinemaBlend about having her story told on perhaps the biggest platform American Samoa’s trans population has ever had, she told me this:

It's pretty surreal to know that not only my story is being amplified by this film, but also the identity of the Faʻafafine being amplified as well. I think that's one of the reasons why I was so excited to jump on this tour with with Taika and the movie is to educate communities and audiences more about the Faʻafafine identity and the significance of the identity to the Pacific region and to Samoa. So yeah, that's been basically my job.

Faʻafafine are people who identify as having a third gender or non-binary role in American Samoa. It’s fair to say that most Americans aren’t even aware that the Faʻafafine exist, so the fact that Jaiyah has taken it upon herself to educate communities by utilizing the film’s press is admirable. While Taika Waititi did mention that his football knowledge is still at an all-time low, American awareness of American Samoa culture and Faʻafafine is certainly about to be at an all time high.

Next Goal Wins is something of a departure for Taika Waititi, as it’s completely family-friendly. Our own Eric Eisenberg referred to it as “charming, warm and funny” in his official Next Goal Wins review . Not only is there a positive message at the heart of the movie, but after some massive delays, we’re lucky the film came out at all. The Armie Hammer controversy led to his role of Alex Magnussen, an antagonistic sports executive in the film, being recast with Will Arnett. Recasting has become a common trend with Hammer’s projects, and in this case, Arnett’s role was even expanded after he stepped in. In the end, the film finally made its way to theaters, and helped to tell Jaiyah Saelua's story.