After Years Of Waiting Following Armie Hammer Controversy, Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins Trailer Is Finally Here

Among the projects that dropped Armie Hammer, following accusations of sexual misconduct and rape, was Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins. The sports dramedy is finally coming out this year and is among this fall’s 2023 new movie releases . The movie stars Michael Fassbender as a down-on-his-luck coach, who finds an unlikely job heading the American Samoa national football team, and the trailer (above) is a delight.

Taika Waititi Is Crafting A Funny-Looking Sports Biopic

As Searchlight Pictures' trailer sets up, Dutch-American soccer coach Thomas Rongen (played by Michael Fassbender) begrudgingly takes a job coaching the American Samoa soccer team following its infamous and brutal 31-0 FIFA loss back in 2001. Set to the tune of ABBA’s “Take A Chance On Me,” the footage shows Rongen going to American Samoa to turn the team around all while he drinks his days away and showing doubts of his team’s capabilities.

The movie initially wrapped back in early 2020 but, following the Armie Hammer controversy, the actor's role was recast, with Will Arnett taking over. Deadline reported in December 2021 that Arnett would step in for reported reshoots. This occurred months after Hammer went viral over a cannibal text scandal, for reported reshoots, which Hammer was said to not be available for at the time. Arnett plays an executive at the Football Federation American Samoa in Next Goal Wins, who is shown in the trailer to be breaking some bad news to Michael Fassbender’s Rongen.

What's Going On With Armie Hammer's Situation?

That situation led the actor to check himself into a treatment program and has a case now being reviewed by Los Angeles District Attorney, Hammer’s role was replaced by Will Arnett, who makes a few appearances in the Next Goal Wins trailer from Searchlight Pictures. It has definitely taken longer than expected for this based-on-a-true-story movie to see the light of day, but now that we’ve seen the first look, Next Goal Wins looks like an awesome feel-good movie from writer/director Taika Waititi.

Armie Hammer’s role was supposedly a cameo when Next Goal Wins was initially filmed, but when Will Arnett stepped in the role was expanded for him. The soccer movie is one of quite a few Hammer roles he was involved in and later dropped out of. For example, amidst the controversy, Hammer was replaced by Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding, which was released on Prime Video in January 2023. He additionally dropped out of Paramount+’s The Offer, which premiered back in April 2022.

Ahead of Next Goal Wins, Taika Waititi has certainly made a name for himself between writing and directing the What We Do In The Shadows movie, being behind the last two Thor movies along with making Jojo Rabbit, which won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2020. His latest film is based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name, which received overwhelmingly positive praise when it was released.

Despite Next Goal Wins getting placed in a bit in the middle of an awkward situation, the movie looks like a great time and it’s time to get excited for its theatrical release this November 17.