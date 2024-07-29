Florence Pugh Gets Emotional Talking About The Bond She Shares With Her Thunderbolts And Black Widow Co-Star David Harbour

While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still going bonkers over the confirmation that Robert Downey Jr is returning to the franchise, a few other movies are still taking place between now and then that we shouldn't ignore. SDCC also gave fans in attendance a peak at other upcoming Marvel movies, such as next year’s Thunderbolts* which has a release date less than a year away. Florence Pugh now has us even more excited for the new team-up movie as she got emotional discussing the movie and her co-star David Harbour.

Florence Pugh and David Harbour played a surrogate family when their characters were introduced in Black Widow. It turns out that was the case for the actors as well. CinemaBlend caught up with Florence Pugh at SDCC following the big Marvel panel and she talked about the experience of reuniting with David Harbour for Thunderbolts* and the relationship the pair now have. She even got emotional when discussing how he “protected” her while on set. Check out her full comments from Instagram below.

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend) A photo posted by on

It’s quite touching to hear Florence Pugh talk about her relationship with David Harbour. It sounds like they enjoyed the experience of working on Black Widow as they quickly started talking about potential futures for their characters.

The two certainly had expectations to possibly appear in the MCU again while making Black Widow, though they likely had no idea exactly when that might happen, or even if they would appear together. It sounds like making the new film was quite special for them both. Pugh compliments both Harbour's talent, as well as who he is as a person.

Black Widow was designed to be a story for Scarlett Johansson’s character, so while the movie explored the relationship between Natasha and Yelena and Natasha and Red Guardian, there wasn’t time for the film to dig deeper into the relationship between Red Guardian and his other daughter. It sounds like Thunderbolts* will give us that, which Florence Pugh appreciated.

Thunderbolts* is practically a Black Widow sequel as no less than three characters from that film are part of the Marvel anti-hero team. Florence Pugh Yelena, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster are all part of the Thunderbolts* cast. They will be joining up with Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, and Hannah John-Kaman as Ghost. The first Thunderbolts* trailer for the film was shown at Comic-Con to attendees but the rest of us will have to wait to see what the movie is all about.

2024 gave us just one MCU movie, the already smash hit that is Deadpool & Wolverine. The 2025 movie schedule will give us three, and while many are likely focused on Fantastic Four, the most emotional of the new MCU movies may be found elsewhere.