Former Batman Will Arnett Explains How The Joker Influenced His Twisted Metal Killer Clown, Sweet Tooth

Actors frequently find inspiration in surprising places when embodying iconic characters. While AEW superstar Samoa Joe applied his physical prowess ( as well as singing skills ) as part of Twisted Metal 's stacked cast , Will Arnett brought his distinctive gravelly voice to their terrifying shared character Sweet Tooth in the eagerly awaited video game series adaptation. CinemaBlend was privileged to have an exclusive chat with the Arrested Development veteran, during which Arnett -- who once voiced Batman -- delved into the fascinating links between his new character and the notorious Joker.

Considering that the BoJack Horseman star previously voiced the Dark Knight, he knows a thing or two about evil jesters -- if you can consider Zach Galifianakis’ unique take on the Clown Prince of Crime to be “evil.” Will Arnett says the villain -- who could appear in an upcoming DC movie -- did influence his approach to playing a terrifying clown. For him, the allure of Sweet Tooth lies in striking a balance between fear and humor. While speaking with CB's Nick Venable during Twisted Metal's virtual press day ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actor explained:

I guess Joker’s technically a clown, right? It is funny because he is scary — Sweet Tooth — in the sense that he is this insane clown who’s (got) these big, bulging muscles, and he’s driving this insane ice cream truck that’s loaded with weapons. And you’re like, ‘What?’ But at the same time, he’s kind of funny. So striking that balance, you want to really hit that sweet spot, if you will, of being intimidating, being kind of scary, but also … he provides a bit of comedic relief. You saw, especially in that second episode, all of that insane stuff with his performance at the hotel was so bizarre.

In portraying Sweet Tooth, Will Arnett isn't facing a physical challenge, at least not personally, but rather a complex psychological one. This character is more than just a copy of other frightening harlequins; it's an evolution, merging the widespread fear of clowns with a sense of dark humor. While this massive and intimidating character might violently give someone an ass whooping, he’ll perform a duet of the "Thong Song" while doing it. That is, indeed, “finding balance.” My man!

You have to imagine that there was a little bit of pressure for the actor when it came to taking on the role of the wild character as well. Sweet Tooth is an iconic character, and has arguably been one of the Playstation family's most notable mascots since the video game franchise launched in 1995. Thankfully, the Blades of Glory actor was able to do justice to the role.

Twisted Metal made its exciting debut on July 27, with all 10 adrenaline-fueled episodes available for immediate binge-watching. The first season ended with a crazy cliffhanger , leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's next. If you're keen to see the story continue into a second season, it would be wise to secure a Peacock subscription, watch the entire season, and encourage others to do the same.

While the current WGA writers' strike and SAG-AFTRA strike cast uncertainty over the future of the entertainment industry, now might be the ideal time to immerse yourself in a show like this. The 30-minute runtime for each episode is a secret weapon for the series that is a refreshing feature that many viewers may find appealing. Hopefully, we'll get to see more of the series and its Joker-like character.