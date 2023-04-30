Twisted Metal: Peacock’s Video Game Series Has A Stacked Cast List, Including Anthony Mackie

Video game adaptations are all the rage now, as evidenced by the acclaim of HBO's The Last Of Us and oodles of cash The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to rake in at the box office. It was only a matter of time before players like Peacock got into this "game," and that streaming service has certainly lined up an interesting series, with Anthony Mackie and a stacked cast leading Twisted Metal, which just dropped its first trailer.

The show follows a milkman with no memory of his past who is tasked with delivering a package in a world filled with villainous folks in cars that can cause massive amounts of death and destruction. There are a lot of stars attached to this series from Deadpool and Cobra Kai writers, but let's kick things off with the stars of who will lead this action-packed and twisted series, starting with our leading man.

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie, who is currently playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joins Twisted Metal as a much more mysterious character. John Doe is a milkman with amnesia who can gain a better life for himself by delivering a package through a dangerous wasteland. Doe will seek to deliver the package and perhaps find out more about his past in the process.

Stephanie Beatriz

Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz comes into Twisted Metal with an original character to the franchise, Quiet. Quiet seems anything but that based on her personality, and is described as a car thief who often acts on her impulses. I can't imagine you're too quiet when always doing the first thing that comes to mind, but I guess we'll find out!

Thomas Haden Church

Thomas Haden Church has appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and so many other movies and television shows, and now he's in Twisted Metal. Those with a Peacock Premium subscription will see Church as Agent Stone, an agent from the original game with an axe to grind with the United States government. Who knows how much of his story will carry into the adaptation, but I'm definitely excited to see what Church brings to the character.

Samoa Joe

Pro wrestling superstar Samoa Joe will step into Twisted Metal as one of the most iconic characters of the video game franchise. Sweet Tooth is someone with a lot of history, but if you're looking to enter this story spoiler-free, you may not want to read up much on him. With that said, Sweet Tooth is the spooky clown readers might've seen on the games over the years, and is a pretty merciless and wild killer. I'm very curious to see this character in live-action, especially with Samoa Joe being the imposing figure that he is.

Will Arnett

From Murderville to LEGO Masters, Will Arnett has built up an impressive body of work in the television genre. This time around, he'll be providing a little vocal work for the Twisted Metal series, as he's the voice behind Sweet Tooth. Arnett may not have the physicality for the role of the mysterious and violent mascot of the franchise, but he has a noted track record as a great voice actor. I mean, c'mon, even as LEGO Batman, he still has one of the coolest of the Caped Crusader's voices.

Richard Cabral

Richard Cabral is hopping over from his former gig at Mayans M.C. to Twisted Metal. Cabral will play Loud, and for those wondering if he's connected to Quiet in any way, you're very astute. Loud is Quiet's older brother, and apparently an overprotective brother at that. It's possible he'll be in pursuit of her throughout the series, as well as targeting anyone he deems a threat to her wellbeing.

Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell has been popping around Hollywood ever since her breakout role on Party of Five and, of course, the Scream franchise. In Twisted Metal, she'll take on the role of Raven, who is a character from the original games. Raven, perhaps predictably so, has a sort of goth-type style, so it's possible this adaptation of the character will rock the same look. We can only wait and see, and hope this role for Campbell is as iconic as the rest of hers.

Tahj Vaughans

P-Valley actor Tahj Vaughans will join Twisted Metal to play the role of Mike. He is one-half of the driving duo of Mike and Stu, who, in their sole appearance in Twisted Metal 2, were cruising around in search of the ultimate high. Their giant monster truck Hammerhead apparently doesn't provide enough thrills for them, so perhaps we'll see them get into more action during the series.

Mike Mitchell

The Tomorrow War actor Mike Mitchell will hop into Twisted Metal to play Stu. As previously mentioned, he's Mike's partner, and they're traveling around in their Hammerhead truck searching for what could be the ultimate high. I'm unsure if either will find it, but I'd question searching something like that out in a world as dangerous as the one in Twisted Metal.

Lou Beatty Jr.

Lou Beatty Jr. might be most known lately for his time on A Million Little Things, but folks will soon know him from Twisted Metal. The actor will step into the role of Tommy, who is a cartographer who knows the ins and outs of the dangerous road that travelers must navigate in this world. That's always handy for anyone on a mission, so hopefully our heroes find him pretty early on.

Michael Carollo

Michael Carollo is an up-and-coming actor with guest roles on NCIS: New Orleans and Chicago P.D., and now he's stepping into Twisted Metal. It's been reported by Collider that Carollo's role is undisclosed, so we're not entirely sure what he'll be up to when this series kicks off.

Chloe Fineman

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman will also step into Twisted Metal, and like Carollo, in an undisclosed role. The tone of this series is said to fall between action and comedy, so it's of little surprise someone with Fineman's comedic chops will be a part of the fun. Unfortunately, there's only so much we can speculate on without knowing the details of who or what she's playing, but we're excited to see her all the same!

Twisted Metal is headed to Peacock (opens in new tab) on July 27, 2023. Hopefully it continues the streak of successful video game adaptations in media and encourages even more upcoming video game shows to hit streaming services.