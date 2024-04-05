Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Tells Us Why He’s ‘Convinced’ He Might Be The Reason A Hilarious Scene Never Saw The Light Of Day
Asher Grodman tells CinemaBlend about a hilarious cut moment from Ghosts.
Along with Flower being sucked off and Jay finding a way to communicate with a ghost, Season 3 of Ghosts has been full of the friendship, shenanigans and wild stories we’ve come to know and love. This of course means we’ve gotten numerous hysterical scenes between the eternally pantless Trevor, played by Asher Grodman, and Brandon Scott Jones’ Revolutionary War veteran Isaac, especially since the two are handling Isaac’s financial situation together.
They’re a truly iconic pair, and it’s been that way since day one. That became abundantly clear when Grodman told CinemaBlend a story about a scene he believes was cut from the show because he couldn’t stop laughing at his co-star.
In “Viking Funeral,” the ghosts are trying to pick a ghost representative to present their problems to Sam. Isaac decides he needs to get the votes from the basement ghosts. The upstairs ghosts think that the spirits that live under the manor are disgusting, and according to the Trevor actor, there was a really funny scene about them going down the stairs to talk to them. He said:
Well, he’s right, the scene is not there. Isaac simply goes down to the basement, there isn’t a ton of drama surrounding him approaching the ghosts who died of cholera. According to Asher Grodman, he thinks he’s the reason that moment never saw the light of day. Explaining the hilarious story of filming the scene, the actor told me:
Earlier, Grodman had told me that he adores working with Scott Jones, and he said they’re constantly “improvising” and “playing.” That energy seems to have been there since the start, because the scene that got him laughing so hard he couldn’t stop was in Episode 3 of Season 1.
Through this story, Asher Grodman had a lot of fun singing his co-star’s praises, and he told me that the cast also loves to poke at the Isaac actor to really get him going because he’s so funny. To this point, the Trevor actor said:
I can totally see why Asher Grodman couldn’t stop laughing, and I think I would have been the possible cause of a cut scene too if I were in his shoes.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While we never got to see the sequence he spoke about with me, luckily, we’ve gotten so many silly moments between Trevor and Isaac in Season 3. Plus, since Ghosts has been renewed for Season 4, I’m sure we’ll get more.
To go back and watch the funny episode Asher Grodman told me all about, you can stream Season 1, Episode 3 (along with every other episode) of Ghosts with a Paramount+ subscription. To see what Trevor, Isaac and the other spirits are up to now, you can catch new episodes every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey