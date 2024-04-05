Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Tells Us Why He’s ‘Convinced’ He Might Be The Reason A Hilarious Scene Never Saw The Light Of Day

Along with Flower being sucked off and Jay finding a way to communicate with a ghost , Season 3 of Ghosts has been full of the friendship, shenanigans and wild stories we’ve come to know and love. This of course means we’ve gotten numerous hysterical scenes between the eternally pantless Trevor , played by Asher Grodman, and Brandon Scott Jones’ Revolutionary War veteran Isaac, especially since the two are handling Isaac’s financial situation together.

They’re a truly iconic pair, and it’s been that way since day one. That became abundantly clear when Grodman told CinemaBlend a story about a scene he believes was cut from the show because he couldn’t stop laughing at his co-star.

In “Viking Funeral,” the ghosts are trying to pick a ghost representative to present their problems to Sam. Isaac decides he needs to get the votes from the basement ghosts . The upstairs ghosts think that the spirits that live under the manor are disgusting, and according to the Trevor actor, there was a really funny scene about them going down the stairs to talk to them. He said:

But there was another scene that we shot where, I think it was ‘Viking Funeral,’ where he was going to go down to the basement ghosts to try to get them to support him for president of the house. I guess, I think it was Alberta who was running against him. What we were doing in the scene was basically like ‘No one ever goes down there. It's terrifying. They're disgusting. We should never go down there.’ And it was so funny that I just couldn't keep a straight face.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Well, he’s right, the scene is not there. Isaac simply goes down to the basement, there isn’t a ton of drama surrounding him approaching the ghosts who died of cholera. According to Asher Grodman, he thinks he’s the reason that moment never saw the light of day. Explaining the hilarious story of filming the scene, the actor told me:

And I'm convinced that that’s the reason the scene never saw the light of day. I just couldn't survive it. He was so funny. I was in this state of like trying to save my friend, and he was in a state of ‘I have to face our greatest fears in order to win this election.’ You know, he was just so good. I buckled over in laughter.

Earlier, Grodman had told me that he adores working with Scott Jones, and he said they’re constantly “improvising” and “playing.” That energy seems to have been there since the start, because the scene that got him laughing so hard he couldn’t stop was in Episode 3 of Season 1.

Through this story, Asher Grodman had a lot of fun singing his co-star’s praises, and he told me that the cast also loves to poke at the Isaac actor to really get him going because he’s so funny. To this point, the Trevor actor said:

I love Brandon. I love any chance I have to work with him. You know, it's always, I think you'll see this a little bit on set with with the videos that Richie posts. It's always fun to kind of poke and prod Brandon, because he's so expressive and just so brilliant that something brilliant always comes out.

I can totally see why Asher Grodman couldn’t stop laughing, and I think I would have been the possible cause of a cut scene too if I were in his shoes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we never got to see the sequence he spoke about with me, luckily, we’ve gotten so many silly moments between Trevor and Isaac in Season 3. Plus, since Ghosts has been renewed for Season 4 , I’m sure we’ll get more.