Ghosts Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Reveals His Reaction To [Spoiler] Getting Sucked Off
It's hard to say goodbye...
Spoilers for Ghosts Season 3 premiere are ahead! If you haven’t found out who got sucked off yet, you can stream the first episode to air on the 2024 TV schedule with a Paramount+ subscription starting February 16.
While it's always been a possibility that the ghosts on Ghosts could pass on (or get sucked off as it’s called in the show), it never felt like they’d say goodbye to one of the core spirits living in Sam and Jay’s B&B. However, at the end of Season 2, one of them did get sucked off, and since then we’ve been waiting to find out who it was. Well, now we know who has left the manor, as well as how Jay actor Utkarsh Ambudkar felt about it.
Even though Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Jay can’t see the ghosts, he adores them, and behind the scenes, the actor loves the Ghosts cast. So, when he found out Flower got sucked off, and Sheila Carrasco wouldn’t be returning, he was surprised and sad. The actor told me during an interview for CinemaBlend:
He’s right Thorfinn’s sadness over losing Flower was both heartbreaking and hilarious, and the best way for Ghosts to send the hippy off.
Ambudkar went on to say that he didn't know Carrasco wouldn’t be back as Flower until the week before they started shooting. And while dealing with that has been tough, he has hope and is excited about where the story is going, as he said:
He went on to tell me that he went to college with Sheila Carrasco, and he reiterated that he has his “fingers crossed” when it comes to seeing Sheila again. We’ve seen ghosts come back via séance, as one did in Hetty’s problematic Halloween episode, so maybe Flower can come back that way.
Even though it was shocking to see a core cast member written off of Ghosts, it’s important to remember that it’s always been an option. Ambudkar noted that during our interview, telling me he knew it was always a possibility to see a ghost pass on. However, he was still surprised it happened, because of how tight the cast has become. While he’s bummed Carrasco isn’t on set, he said they handled her exit “with a lot of care and grace.”
Adding to the emotion of saying goodbye to Flower, Utkarsh Ambudkar really had no idea who got sucked off at the end of Season 2. He mentioned that he thought it could have been a basement ghost or one of Nigel’s friends in the shed. However, he didn’t think one of the core ghosts would go. He said:
And drama they got! While Hetty, Alberta, Pete, Sass, Issac, Thorfinn, and of course (to Jay’s dismay) the eternally pantless Trevor are still around, Flower is gone, and it’s actually tragic.
However, as they mourn the loss of our beloved Flower, the hijinks are continuing, and as Ambudkar put it Season 3 is “humming” right along. In terms of the show moving forward, the Jay actor is thrilled about it, as he gave me this update about Season 3:
So, while Flower is gone, she’s not forgotten, and hopefully, she’ll get to come back at some point and have some fun with her Ghosts’ pals.
To see how Sam, Jay and the ghosts handle this tragic loss, you can catch new episodes of Ghosts every Thursday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET, or you can stream them the next day on Paramount+.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
