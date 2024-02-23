Ghosts: Jay Finally Has A Way To Interact With A Ghost Directly, And I Asked Utkarsh Ambudkar How He Feels About It
It happened! It finally happened!
Spoilers for Season 2 of Ghosts are ahead! If you haven’t seen the first two episodes that aired on the 2024 TV schedule, you can stream them with a Paramount+ subscription.
For the last two seasons of Ghosts, the running gag has been that Sam can see all the spirits living in the B&B and her husband Jay can’t. Over time, I’ve found myself wondering if Jay will ever be able to see the ghosts, and in the second episode of Season 3 we finally got the answer…sort of. So, considering this massive development, Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays Jay, opened up to CinemaBlend about his character being able to communicate with one of the ghosts.
To recap, in episode two of Ghosts' third season, Sass decided to reveal his ghost power, which is that he can enter and manipulate dreams, to convince Jay to get a pizza oven for the restaurant. He then goes into Jay’s basketball dream as a ref to not so subtly hint at his request. And while this is manipulative, eventually, Sass apologized, and the two were able to move forward. So, now that Utkarsh Ambudkar's character has a way to interact with the spirit, he told CinemaBlend his thoughts on the exciting development, saying:
While Jay still can’t see his bestie Pete, the pantless Trevor, Hetty, Thorfinn or any of the other ghosts (including the basement ones) this new way of seeing Sass is a major step forward. Now, instead of pretending like he can’t see his co-stars Ambudkar is able to directly communicate with Román Zaragoza’s character in such a creative way.
For Utkarsh Ambudkar, this ghost power gives his character the ability to be more involved with the Ghost's “hijinks” rather than always wondering what was happening. That excites him a lot as he told me:
This new development also makes it so the show can go outside of the manor. From a Star Trek ship to a basketball court, the possibilities of the dreams Sass could enter are endless.
It’s still super funny to see Jay cluelessly try to figure out what’s going on with the ghosts, and he has found ways to befriend them. However, it’s nice that he can now actually see one of them and conduct a conversation while looking them in the eyes.
Hopefully, as Season 3 continues, we’ll get to see more of Sass’s ghost power, and more of him and Jay interacting via dreams.
To see how Jay’s relationships with the ghosts develop, you can catch new episodes of Ghosts every Thursday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET or the next day on Paramount+.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes