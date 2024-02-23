Ghosts: Jay Finally Has A Way To Interact With A Ghost Directly, And I Asked Utkarsh Ambudkar How He Feels About It

Spoilers for Season 2 of Ghosts are ahead! If you haven’t seen the first two episodes that aired on the 2024 TV schedule , you can stream them with a Paramount+ subscription .

For the last two seasons of Ghosts, the running gag has been that Sam can see all the spirits living in the B&B and her husband Jay can’t. Over time, I’ve found myself wondering if Jay will ever be able to see the ghosts , and in the second episode of Season 3 we finally got the answer…sort of. So, considering this massive development, Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays Jay, opened up to CinemaBlend about his character being able to communicate with one of the ghosts.

To recap, in episode two of Ghosts' third season, Sass decided to reveal his ghost power, which is that he can enter and manipulate dreams, to convince Jay to get a pizza oven for the restaurant. He then goes into Jay’s basketball dream as a ref to not so subtly hint at his request. And while this is manipulative, eventually, Sass apologized, and the two were able to move forward. So, now that Utkarsh Ambudkar's character has a way to interact with the spirit, he told CinemaBlend his thoughts on the exciting development, saying:

I mean, selfishly, for me, it's great. I get to interact with one of the ghosts. I get to actually have scenes with Román [Zaragoza], who's such as sweet and giving scene partner; he's so present. And so it was amazing to have, I mean, obviously, it's a ridiculously funny situation to be in. But getting to do the Star Trek, parody and the basketball stuff, it was all very, very fun.

While Jay still can’t see his bestie Pete, the pantless Trevor, Hetty, Thorfinn or any of the other ghosts (including the basement ones) this new way of seeing Sass is a major step forward. Now, instead of pretending like he can’t see his co-stars Ambudkar is able to directly communicate with Román Zaragoza’s character in such a creative way.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

For Utkarsh Ambudkar, this ghost power gives his character the ability to be more involved with the Ghost's “hijinks” rather than always wondering what was happening. That excites him a lot as he told me:

Super fun. It's a big change, you know, it's a nice change to see Jay get to involve himself with the ghosts a little bit more, to be able to interact in the world of fantasy and magic is really fun. You know, I think first season second season, we're trying to figure out what this character is capable of. I mean, just speaking for myself, you know, you can't go six seasons of just being like ‘What’d they say?’ So I'm, you know, credit to Joe Port and [Joe] Wiseman and our entire writing staff for finding inventive and really fun ways to include Jay in the hijinks.

Read More Of Our Exclusive Ghots Coverage (Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.) Ghosts Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Reveals His Reaction To [Spoiler] Getting Sucked Off

This new development also makes it so the show can go outside of the manor. From a Star Trek ship to a basketball court, the possibilities of the dreams Sass could enter are endless.

It’s still super funny to see Jay cluelessly try to figure out what’s going on with the ghosts, and he has found ways to befriend them. However, it’s nice that he can now actually see one of them and conduct a conversation while looking them in the eyes.

Hopefully, as Season 3 continues, we’ll get to see more of Sass’s ghost power, and more of him and Jay interacting via dreams.

To see how Jay’s relationships with the ghosts develop, you can catch new episodes of Ghosts every Thursday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET or the next day on Paramount+.