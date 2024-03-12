See Ghosts' Rose McIver And The Cast Reacting To The Season 4 Renewal In The Sweetest Way
Ghosts won't be getting sucked off this season.
Only a few weeks into its Season 3 run on the 2024 TV schedule, CBS’ comedy Ghosts got the exciting news that it will be coming back for a fourth season! So, you know what that means, Ghosts won’t be sucked off this season, and we’ll get to live it up with Sam, Jay and the spirits for another year. So, to celebrate Rose McIver and the cast of this hilarious series took to Instagram to sweetly celebrate.
Our favorite human who can see the ghosts, Sam herself, Rose McIver, posted the sweetest massive group shot of the Ghosts cast and crew to celebrate the renewal. Thanking the fans who watch and everyone it takes to make this show, the actress posted on Instagram:
Like McIver, her on-screen hubby who can occasionally communicate with the spirits, Utkarsh Ambudkar took to Instagram to share his excitement about the renewal, posting a photo of the news from Deadline and writing:
Ambudkar told me during an interview that he was looking forward to seeing all the creative ways Jay can communicate with Ghosts or a day where he can just flat-out talk with the spirits. I’d say getting a renewal is a step in the right direction.
Posting the same Deadline article Ambudkar posted, Richie Moriarty, who plays Pete, poked fun at his co-star and the photo the publication chose while also celebrating the Season 4 renewal with an incredibly fun caption:
Román Zaragoza, Sass himself, took to Instagram too to share the news about Ghosts Season 4. And like his co-stars he used it as an opportunity to sweetly thank the crew they work with to create the manner full of spirits by posting the group photo and writing:
Keeping the love for the crew and the cast going, the actress behind Hetty, Rebecca Wisocky, posted the massive group pic on her Instagram, writing:
Our iconic solider, Brandon Scott Jones, who plays Isaac, took to his Instagram to share Rebecca Wisocky’s post of the group shot, and thank the “livings” who help create Ghosts. It’s so sweet, check it out:
Danielle Pinnock, who plays Alberta, the ghost with the voice of an angle, couldn’t contain her excitement as she posted a gorgeous photo from a red carpet event, writing:
Keeping it simple, Asher Grodman, who plays the eternally pantless Trevor, posted this on Instagram:
Even Sheila Carrasco, who plays the recently sucked-off Flower, got in on the celebration, posting this hilarious IG story:
While it seems likely we’ll see Flower again, at the moment, she’s still gone, and it’s really nice that Carrasco is still close to the Ghosts family.
Overall, seeing the Ghosts cast react to the news about Season 4 was so wholesome and sweet. It’s clear that they can’t wait to keep telling their characters’ stories, and I can’t wait to see them. But, before we get to Season 4, we have to get through Season 3, which you can catch new episodes of every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS or the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
