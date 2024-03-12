See Ghosts' Rose McIver And The Cast Reacting To The Season 4 Renewal In The Sweetest Way

Only a few weeks into its Season 3 run on the 2024 TV schedule , CBS’ comedy Ghosts got the exciting news that it will be coming back for a fourth season! So, you know what that means, Ghosts won’t be sucked off this season, and we’ll get to live it up with Sam, Jay and the spirits for another year. So, to celebrate Rose McIver and the cast of this hilarious series took to Instagram to sweetly celebrate.

Our favorite human who can see the ghosts, Sam herself, Rose McIver, posted the sweetest massive group shot of the Ghosts cast and crew to celebrate the renewal. Thanking the fans who watch and everyone it takes to make this show, the actress posted on Instagram :

Like McIver, her on-screen hubby who can occasionally communicate with the spirits , Utkarsh Ambudkar took to Instagram to share his excitement about the renewal, posting a photo of the news from Deadline and writing:

huge thank you to @cbstv @paramountplus @lionsgatetv @bbcstudios and to our cast and crew - see yous guys soon!!! Season MORE!

Ambudkar told me during an interview that he was looking forward to seeing all the creative ways Jay can communicate with Ghosts or a day where he can just flat-out talk with the spirits. I’d say getting a renewal is a step in the right direction.

Posting the same Deadline article Ambudkar posted, Richie Moriarty , who plays Pete, poked fun at his co-star and the photo the publication chose while also celebrating the Season 4 renewal with an incredibly fun caption:

We got picked up for a 4th season!!! Feeling grateful and lucky! Love to all our @ghostscbs fam including @cbstv @cbstvstudios @bbcstudiosla @lionsgatetv, and especially our crew in Montreal! And huge congrats to @joeport and @emailwiseman! And a very special shoutout to the photo editor at Deadline who picked this photo to go along with the pickup announcement.

Román Zaragoza, Sass himself, took to Instagram too to share the news about Ghosts Season 4. And like his co-stars he used it as an opportunity to sweetly thank the crew they work with to create the manner full of spirits by posting the group photo and writing:

@ghostscbs SEASON 4 COMING SOON 👻Say hello to our beautiful Ghosts Family. Grateful for all of the hard work our crew and entire team do for the show. We are coming back for a Season 4! Hope y’all enjoy the rest of Season 3 😁👻🥳 #ghostscbs

Keeping the love for the crew and the cast going, the actress behind Hetty, Rebecca Wisocky, posted the massive group pic on her Instagram , writing:

SEASON 4 PICKUP!🙌🏼🎉👻 Congratulations to our whole @ghostscbs family!

Our iconic solider, Brandon Scott Jones, who plays Isaac, took to his Instagram to share Rebecca Wisocky’s post of the group shot, and thank the “livings” who help create Ghosts. It’s so sweet, check it out:

(Image credit: Brandon Scott Jone's Instagram)

Danielle Pinnock, who plays Alberta, the ghost with the voice of an angle, couldn’t contain her excitement as she posted a gorgeous photo from a red carpet event, writing:

Also, #GhostsCBS was picked up for Season 4. Ahhhh! Thank you to our fans who have supported us. If you’ve never watched #GhostsCBS tune in on @paramountplus or watch us LIVE this Thursday on CBS!

Keeping it simple, Asher Grodman, who plays the eternally pantless Trevor , posted this on Instagram :

(Image credit: Asher Grodman's Instagram Story)

Even Sheila Carrasco, who plays the recently sucked-off Flower , got in on the celebration, posting this hilarious IG story :

(Image credit: Sheila Carrasco's Instagram)

While it seems likely we’ll see Flower again, at the moment, she’s still gone, and it’s really nice that Carrasco is still close to the Ghosts family.